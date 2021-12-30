With one book already under his belt, author and Corcoran native Ryan Minkoff is back with a children’s book: “Nora’s Hockey Dream.”
Minkoff’s writing journey started with a memoir about his life as a hockey player in Minnesota. He has made a move to children’s fiction with his new book “Nora’s Hockey Dream.” While fictional, it is still based on the hockey experiences of Minkoff and his sister, Lauren, who was the only girl on an all-boys hockey team when she was eight. As children, they both played for the Buffalo Youth Hockey Association. The book is also based on many of the female players Ryan Minkoff watched growing, including members of the Minnesota Whitecaps.
“I based it off of what my sister went through growing up, playing with the boys,” Ryan Minkoff said. “The story is a dedication to my sister and many of the woman players I watched.”
The book depicts the journey of Nora, who has never attended or even played in a hockey game before. When her parents take her to the Women’s Professional Hockey League Championship between the Booming Thunder and the hometown Wicked Waves, Nora discovers a newfound passion. However, chasing her big hockey dream might be harder than she thinks.
The book is for children aged 6- to 12-years-old. It is endorsed by Team Canada captain and “Hockey Night in Canada’s” Cassie Campbell-Pascall, USA Olympic gold medalist Hannah Brandt and Minnesota Whitecaps captain Winny Brodt-Brown, all of whom Ryan Minkoff talked to get their views on his book.
“I just hope that the book will make a positive impact,” he said. “I know from my own experience and growing up with my sister and being around lots of woman athletes it’s been tough sliding for them. I think it’s good for women to know they can get through challenges... I think it’s great for men and boys growing up too so they can see from their perspective that they can also get through [challenges].”
The book took more than five years to finish. He started in 2015 when he was drafted after college by the Lapuan Virkia sports club in Finland. When writing his first book he did not know he would even write a second book, let alone a children’s book. His sister is very flattered that the book is based on her.
“It was crazy to see where it started and where it finished,” Lauren Minkoff said. “It almost brought me to tears. It’s so cool to read the book and relate. It was cool to read the book over Thanksgiving with my family and know his inspiration was about me. It was really meaningful.”
Perfecting the illustrations was one of the most challenging things about making the book, Ryan Minkoff said. Lauren Minkoff found how realistic the illustrations are to be amazing.
“It’s not my complete story, but it’s a very common story and I think the funniest part for me is that he sent a picture of me to his illustrator around the age of the girl in the book,” she said. “He worked his butt off to make sure the pictures look like actual hockey players.”
Lauren Minkoff said that it was really fun being on a boys team while she was growing up, since she was there to play hockey and have fun and that was what they did. It did not come without its challenges, though, being the smallest player on the team, but she hopes the book will inspire others.
“First and foremost I hope they just enjoy [the book],” she said. “I hope they can find the courage and keep pushing towards their goals. Nothing in life that’s worth having is easy. Overcoming those challenges builds character and builds who you are and shows yourself perseverance, determination, self-discipline. As a girl in boys sports and just as a girl in society with different things we see every day, I hope they just keep pushing through.”
Like Nora in the book, Lauren Minkoff felt inspired by women hockey players when she would go to Gopher and Whitecaps games when she was little.
“I only played with the boys growing up and I loved playing with the boys, but being the only girl makes it a little more challenging,” she said. “These women that I would go watch they also grew up playing with the boys so they kind of guided me. They didn’t have to do that. I was maybe eight when I first met those women. That’s what the story is about, these women who positively impacted me at such a young age.”
The book is now available to purchase through Ryan’s website 83llc.com/books or his publisher Mascot Books’ website at mascotbooks.com. The book will also be available on Amazon Feb. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.