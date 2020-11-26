When Hanover resident Ryan Minkoff began writing his first book, jotting down his memories as a young hockey player in Minnesota was mainly a reminiscent experience. Heading into his senior year at the University of Washington, he could feel the end of his hockey years approaching and wanted to relish in each puck shot, each stride taken, and each game won.
But now in 2020, just under a month after the publication of his memoir, “Thin Ice: A Hockey Journey from Unknown to Elite and the Gift of a Lifetime,” Minkoff hopes the work will inspire other young athletes to pursue their goals despite distractions and doubts.
“I knew I had a unique path in Minnesota youth hockey and felt that others could learn from my experiences,” Minkoff said. “I didn’t have many personal or family connections in the hockey world that helped me along … I was a good player that felt as though I got lost in the crowd.”
“I wanted to share it because I felt it could help others going through challenging times as they moved through the sport, and if they had the passion and perseverance, they could also keep playing at a high level,” he said.
With authorship under his belt in addition to his years as an athlete, it seems like Minkoff can do just about anything at this point. But before taking to the pen, his entire life was spent in stinky gloves with a stick in hand and skates on his feet.
Minkoff first learned to skate at the Maple Grove Community Center, and his parents had been Gopher’s season ticket holders before he even existed. He lived in Corcoran until the age of 18.
“I was introduced to the sport at a young age, as a family we grew up attending games,” he said. “It was my whole life in Minnesota!”
Minkoff’s hockey journey formally began in Hanover, but the program merged with the Buffalo youth association just a few years later. Here, he struggled to connect with his teammates and coaches, but his love for the sport was unwavering.
The politics of youth sports are tricky — as parents, educators and coaches we can all attest to that — but Minkoff didn’t let city rivalries and other nonsense get in the way.
He worked hard to sharpen his stick skills and skating; spending much of his time training, trying out for select teams, and dreaming of his high school hockey days. His sister also played hockey in the Buffalo program, so it was a full family affair.
Team-hopping from Buffalo to Team Midwest to the Tri-City program — he even refers to himself as a “Rent-a-player” in the book — Minkoff finally hunkered in at the Armstrong Cooper Youth Hockey Association while growing his already-impressive skills.
His glory days at Benilde-St. Margaret’s set him up for a professional career, launching him across the country to Seattle as part of the UW Men’s Hockey Team.
Not a big enough jump for you? After graduating in 2015, Minkoff was drafted by the Lapuan Virkia sports club in Finland. Practicing, living and competing across the pond is nothing to scoff at, and Minkoff learned lots from the opportunity that he can implement moving forward.
With all of these crazy accomplishments and aspirations to choose from, you may be wondering why Minkoff decided to write a book of all things.
“It took me seven years to get to this point of releasing the book, so it has been quite the journey,” he said. A dream in the making, 2020 has brought at least one blessing to Minkoff this year after his pride and joy’s publication on Nov. 1.
As founder of 83, LLC, Minkoff helps young hockey players navigate their careers and advance their game to the junior or professional level, and wants to keep paying that forward through other mediums.
“I have the opportunity to help players reach their goals and give back to the game, so my story really goes full-circle,” he said.
Lived experience certainly comes in handy as an agent, as Minkoff really does want the best for his clients — he was just in their shoes (or skates?) only a short while ago. And as an author, Minkoff also wants the best for his readers: Athletes, Minnesotans, hockey fiends, literary junkies and everything in between.
Regardless of anyone’s goals, Minkoff has a few words of advice.
“Be open to going on a path that isn’t ‘the norm’ in the public eye,” he said. “As long as you keep your focus and eyes on your goals, you will reach them … That’s true in life and sport.”
Folks can order their own copy of “Thin Ice” today on Amazon or through Barnes and Noble.
