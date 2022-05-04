The Rogers Royals baseball team hosted 6th ranked Maple Grove (5-1) in a Northwest Suburban Conference matchup on Friday, April, 29. The Royals (5-2) were hoping to extend their 5 game winning streak, but a pitching gem by Crimson pitcher Aiden Hansen proved to be too much, and the Royals took the loss 6-0. Hansen pitched 7 complete innings, allowed only 3 hits, and struck out 7, on 83 pitches. Five errors by the Royals added to the frustration for the locals, as 5 of the Maple Grove runs were unearned.
Maple Grove’s only earned run came in the 1st inning when lead off batter Tanner Albeck got a base hit to right field, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a fielder’s choice. They would tack on 2 more runs in the 3rd inning, 2 runs in the 4th, and 1 more in the sixth, for their final 6 run tally.
Rogers did have a scoring threat in the first inning when Noah Gordon made it to third, after a base hit and a stolen base. Gordon was stranded, however, when Hansen got a strikeout to end the inning. Reiken Downs had the other 2 hits for the Royals.
Pitcher Jake Clausen took the loss for the Royals, only giving up 1 earned run, and striking out 7, in 3 2/3 innings. Jack Berry pitched 2 1/3 innings, and Joey Koch pitched 1 inning, in relief.
Rogers will be at the halfway point in the season, after hosting Andover on Tuesday, May 3, and Blaine on Thursday, May 5.
