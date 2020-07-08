Rolando Garcia takes the reins at North Hennepin Community College

Rolando Garcia, who took over as the new President of Brooklyn Park’s North Hennepin Community College July 1, found the move from Florida to Minnesota difficult during a pandemic.
After having never camped before, he and his family loaded into an RV and made the trek through a web of different quarantine restrictions in multiple states before moving into an apartment they had never seen before. The COVID-19 pandemic also kept Garcia from having a larger campus introduction to students and staff.
“We ended up taking an RV thinking it was safer. But I’m not so sure because you drive through all these states, and depending which state you stop at, some of them are really holding to a quarantine, and others are not,” he said. “I’ve never driven a truck and I’ve never camped, so I just did that for 1,800 miles.”
Garcia grew up in Hialeah, Florida, a city in the Miami area where approximately 97% of residents are Hispanic. English was a second language for him, as his parents only spoke Spanish. He said his parents pushed him to get an education, and he took his undergraduate courses at the University of Miami. He later got both his masters in management information systems and a doctorate in higher education at Florida International University.
His early jobs in higher education were with the University of Miami, followed by Miami Dade College, where he partly helped students transitioning from other countries to the American education system.
“That’s where everything changed for me,” he said. “When I went there I came to the realization that the students were at Miami Dade College were a lot more like me, in terms of my background. Because obviously a private for-profit university is very different than a community college. And so I identified a lot more with the students.”
After getting his master’s degree, he taught IT, and later became a technology trainer at Miami Dade, which is the largest community college in the country, according to Garcia, with approximately 174,000 students. He held several roles at the college during the 10 years he was there, including campus director of learning resources. He then became a dean of learning and technology resources at Northern Virginia Community College, where he stayed for three years. When his son was born, Garcia and his wife moved back to Florida, where he became the dean of academic resources and assessment at Broward College’s south campus.
Before taking his current role at North Hennepin Community College, he served as president of the Broward south campus, with enrollment between 10,000 and 15,000 students.
The diversity of the Brooklyn Park area is part of what attracted Garcia to the new role,.
“Something that really amazed me when I was up here doing my interviews was the diversity in the area, incredibly diverse area, very similar to what I’m used to in south Florida,” he said. “It’s great to see that diversity and that’s something that’s important for myself and my family. I really want my son to grow up in area with a lot of diversity.”
Diversity also plays into Garcia’s goal at North Hennepin. He and the larger Minnesota State system want to increase the success and completion rate for students of color, he said.
In working with the business community, “I want folks to think of us first and foremost whenever they have issues, that we’re going to be the partners that they want. And so that’s something I’ve been able to do in the past with the different entities in south Florida, and I want to bring that here,” he said.
In the shorter term, he also wants to see the collaborative Center for Innovation and the Arts project move forward. The project is a joint effort between the city of Brooklyn Park, North Hennepin Community College, Metropolitan State University, and Osseo Area Schools to build an arts center on 85th Avenue, adjacent to the Hennepin County Library and across the street from North Hennepin Community College.
“I think that’s an amazing opportunity for this area, where you can have this center where you will have high school, community college and university students all working together to earn their degrees,” he said.
While the pandemic remains ongoing, “We’re absolutely going to look out for our students and our staff,” Garcia said. “I know folks want to return to the campus right away, but it may not be safe.”
Classes that can be held online will likely continue to be held remotely until a vaccine becomes available, he said. “We’ll work with the Minnesota State system, we’ll work with the governor, we’ll work everybody to make sure that we create a safe environment,” he said.
Students may be surprised to learn that Garcia is a big fan of video games, playing his Playstation 4 with his son and family, he said. “I’m a gamer, I grew up gaming and so it’s something that I share with my son. So often times we’ll play video games together. I think that has more to do with the fact that I’m a Gen Xer, I’m one of these fairly young presidents that are now coming into play in the community college world.”
Preceding Garcia were interim President Jeff Williamson and Barbara McDonald, who left North Hennepin Community College to become President of the College of St. Scholastica.
