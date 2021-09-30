Rogers woman heads Community Corrections in Dakota County

Suwana Kirkland of Rogers was a leader long before February 2021, when she came to Dakota County as the first Black woman Director of Community Corrections in the state of Minnesota.
Prior to that, Kirkland worked in Ramsey County, where she was the first and only Black woman in a law enforcement administrative position.
Applying for her current position in Dakota County was a long process, Kirkland said, adding, “It was well worth the wait. It’s a phenomenal position.” Already, she said, she’s been able to forge many new connections well beyond county work, doing the networking and collaborating for which she is noted.
“During the last 15 years in Ramsey County, I was always trying to bring a positive influence and change,” Kirkland said. “Now I’m in a position where I can help determine what this profession will look like. I can sit at the table with others to shape the future of public service. It’s a phenomenal feeling.”
Her job in Dakota County is to oversee the preparation and administration of the department budget; review and recommend legislative initiatives related to Community Corrections; and manage the development and maintenance of effective policies and practices of the Community Corrections Department.
Kirkland said she firmly believes that every entity across the board under the public service umbrella that includes law enforcement needs to face diversity at every level: county, state, and city.
“It is imperative to have all races and faces at the table as we talk about a new direction,” Kirkland said. “I want that to be a slow, methodical, genuine well-thought-out direction, not a Band-Aid put on a gaping wound. It’s time to focus on the right way to go.”
“I want to invite all voices and background to the table,” she said. “I hope to see unity and collaboration among people from all walks of life and backgrounds. Across the state, from city, to county to state, we need to be working together.”
In past leadership positions within law enforcement, Kirkland has had an opportunity to enlist and recruit more women into law enforcement.
As a deputy sheriff, she implemented the Recruitment Unit and Team for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, which led to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office hiring more than 100 employees from various diverse backgrounds and communities.
Kirkland headed the first ever Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Women’s Academy.
“I’m very pleased that something started in Minnesota was able to be implemented and offered around the country,” she said.
Kirkland was vice president and secretary for the National Black Police Officer Association from 2015-19, and president in 2019.
As president of the National Black Police Association, Kirkland said, “I was really tapped in to lead in the discussion and change for the future of public service. It has been an absolute honor to be on that platform, to speak to the profession as a whole. I have been able to collaborate with governors, state representatives, people in Washington, D.C, and all over the country.”
Her new job in Dakota County involves working directly for the Dakota County Board and the state Department of Corrections, according to Kirkland. “It has been an absolute honor to be asked to lead the discussion, to take a look at bills and legislative work, and to be a voice for officers in this state,” she said.
“I really have the best of both worlds: an opportunity to bridge the gap with community corrections and public service. The dedicated men and women who do community corrections are proud people who often are working behind the scenes. Every bit of what they do is important. They are heroes day in and day out.”
“I’m so fortunate to be part of the leadership in Dakota County. I’m thankful for the opportunity. My role is just as vital as being on the front lines. I’m on a different front line now. I get to oversee everything from a larger area.”
A native of Beaver Falls, Penn., a small, close-knit, family-oriented community of 10,000 people outside Pittsburgh, Kirkland became used to a down-home atmosphere of middle-class Americans who worked in the steel mills.
“A lot of my upbringing stems from that,” she said. “I learned what it means to be a hard worker, a provider, a community-oriented person.”
Beaver Falls had a small police department whose law enforcement officials knew everyone’s name and attended all the local sporting events, Kirkland recalled.
When she arrived in Minnesota as a single parent in 1999, she began looking at a career, hoping to focus on a profession she could be proud of, Kirkland said.
In her 30s by then, she began by taking basic summer classes at Minneapolis Community Technical College. “The kids in my classes were 18, and they were jazzed up about law enforcement,” Kirkland said. “Sitting in class with them, I felt their energy and their enthusiasm and wanted to find out what gave them that passion. I found exactly what I wanted to do.”
The next semester she changed her focus from social justice to crime and law enforcement, she said.
“I stared with the Minnetonka Police Department as a police cadet, and then was hired as a police officer there,” Kirkland said. Later she went to work for the sheriff and then became a deputy sheriff in 2007.
Kirkland is the proud mother of five children ranging from a 27-year-old son serving overseas in the U.S. Army, to a 9-year-old. She also has a 7-year-old grandson.
“I love to hang out with family, and I love to travel,” Kirkland said. “I love, love, love to decorate, redesign, work on my home and different projects.”
Her husband, Kevin, previously had a background in justice and now works as a paraprofessional in Intermediate School District 287 while he is completing college courses to become a school teacher, she said.
Kirkland said she puts a premium on life-work balance and maintaining the strong foundation family gives. “The pandemic has showed us so much about us as a human race,” she said. “I don’t lose sight of what is important. That has got to be family.”
“Before I put the uniform on – before anything else, I am a wife, daughter mother, sister, friend and colleague,” Kirkland said.
Prior to coming to Dakota County in 2021, Kirkland was a commander in the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office, 2019-21; Ramsey County sergeant, 2017-19; Metropolitan Transit Police Department patrol officer, 2015-17; and Minnetonka Police Department patrol officer, 2004-06.
She has an AA degree in criminal justice and law enforcement from Minneapolis Community Technical College; BA in police science from the University of St. Mary’s; public safety leadership certificate from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey Institute for Public Affairs; and an MA in police leadership and administration from the University of St. Thomas.
She has been an adjunct faculty instructor at North Hennepin Community College for the last year.
