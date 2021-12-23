Does your house need a little refresh this winter? Amanda Sherod, owner of Emspired to Decorate in Rogers, has your back.
Sherod started the business in August 2020, after she was laid off from the staging company she was working at due to the pandemic. Her daughter Emery then encouraged her to start her own decorating business during the pandemic. Through her work, she hopes to help people accept and be proud of their homes.
“During that time I thought about what I wanted to do and what I was passionate about,” Sherod said. “My daughter, Emery, was like ‘oh mom you should just decorate’... Starting my business over the pandemic was perfect timing because people were stuck in their homes, staring at it, with all this extra time and wanted to make a change.”
The process starts with a free home consultation to find out about a client’s needs and budget. Once Sherod receives photos of the spaces and makes a list of what the client wants, she goes shopping at stores like Target, Home Goods, or stores that the client suggests. After everything is bought Sherod will return to unload the new home decor, stage the house and walk the client through each piece. Any pieces that she might buy for clients can be returned.
“I really know inventory [in stores],” Sherod said. “I can really save them so much time and money too. I also offer a designer discount that I get at stores.”
Some of the home decor that Sherod can buy, but is not limited to is, throw pillows, lamps, vases and artwork. For bigger items or “investment pieces” like couches that customers need to sit on before they buy, Sherod will research those pieces and give recommendations for style and fabric, but will not purchase them for her clients. If she has more suggestions for tables or drapes, after decorating the home, she will also send links for any further decor recommendations.
“Before I started this, I used a decorator and thought decorating had to be more of a high-end thing,” she said. “I wanted people to know that you can have a decorator as an affordable thing. A lot of times I’m going in at big points in their life like marriage, divorce or a new baby. They might have other big expenses coming up, so I want them to know that they can still have a house look great and feel like home at an affordable price.”
Sherod said she thinks one of the things that makes her stand out is the research she does and the background she gets on the client’s taste before she starts buying items. Sherod also makes sure to purchase items for clients that can stay on trend for five to 10 years so people don’t have to constantly redecorate.
“It’s getting people to trust me with decorating their home and making sure it’s their style,” she said. “I like to be more safe with my decorating than have a few pieces out of their comfort zone, but I do think they are more able to venture out when someone else is doing it.”
A total of While 80% of Sherod’s business is refreshing home decor, the other 20% is doing light staging for houses for sale and as a project manager for remodeling. Sherod can connect clients with contractors for floors and lighting, as well as advise clients on wall and cabinet colors and backsplashes.
Sherod charges $75 an hour plus a 15% service fee. For clients who live more than 30 miles from Rogers, gas mileage is extra. Styling takes Sherod around two hours and shopping is around three hours to redecorate a family room, office and kitchen. That large of a space in total can cost a client around $1,500 to $2,000 for both Sherod’s services and the new decor. She normally has around 15 clients per month.
Sherod only charges for shopping and styling and encourages clients to communicate with her through the process and after since doesn’t cost them extra.
“Sometimes after I come, we’ll have an open communication where they’ll say ‘hey I bought this couch,’” she said. “I don’t charge for any of that. I charge for when I’m out there shopping for them specifically and then styling their home. I always make that apparent. Reach out to me, communication is huge. I’m not a lawyer or accountant I don’t charge by the minute. I just really want to make sure we have that solid communication.”
As of right now, Sherod is a one-woman decorating machine with her business. Her only help is with those who help with her media and accounting. Her mom sometimes also helps her shop as Sherod pulls two full carts through Target. She finds that the most rewarding thing of it all is seeing people’s excitement for their redecorated homes.
“My favorite part [of decorating] is seeing their reaction,” she said. “They’re like this doesn’t even look like my house. They don’t have to necessarily have a whole remodel. They’re just shocked that you can transform a space with a couple thousand dollars. It just goes to my passion for helping people, it’s so rewarding to me.”
For more information on Emspired to Decorate go to emspiredtodecorate.com.
