You can never be too old to find a new passion. Rogers resident, 79-year-old Connie Gabriel, is proof of that as she is getting ready for her performance in Alive and Kickin’s “Life is a Cabaret.”
“Life is a Cabaret” shows will be taking place June 10-19 at Masonic Heritage Center, Ives Auditorium in Bloomington.
Alive and Kickin is a Minnesota-based nonprofit for seniors 60 and older who wish to perform and sing. “Life Is A Cabaret” will feature the talents nearly 30 seniors and will bring together an array of personal stories and musical selections celebrating age that will illustrate life’s twists and turns, persevering through it all while living life to its fullest. A story from Gabriel’s life has been chosen to be featured.
Gabriel will walk the audience through a time when she faced her fear of heights when she went sky diving to the song “I Lived.” “Life is a Cabaret” will feature other songs from artists such as Alanis Morrisette, Queen, Tom Petty, Taylor Swift and Billy Joel.
According to Krysti Phillips, program and events manager and development associate for Alive and Kickin, each year the nonprofit chooses a new theme and then asks the seniors to write a short story based on their life experiences. The stories are then lined up with music whose lyrics express the same theme.
“The music is always inspirational, but I’m most excited for audiences to hear the stories of what some of these seniors have lived through and experienced,” Phillips said. “Connie is an energetic and kind soul. She is always bringing a positive and cheerful attitude to rehearsal. She is full of love and passion for whatever she puts her mind to.”
Before Alive and Kickin, Gabriel had done theater, been a St. Paul Winter Carnival Senior Queen and had participated in pageants. She was led to Alive and Kickin because while in a play production, she felt like she was being underestimated as an older person.
“There was a dance part and the director seemed annoyed with me that I wasn’t picking it up as fast as the rest of the crew,” Gabriel said. “It really was disheartening. I felt older than I was, I felt like he was expecting more from me than I could do at the time, even though eventually I did the whole dance routine.”
Looking for a community and a group that would accept her for her true age where she could still sing and dance, Gabriel started with Alive and Kickin in 2017.
“I wanted a home with seniors where I wasn’t the odd ball out and understood that we have some limitations, but that we’re not dead and we can still do a heck of a lot,” Gabriel said
The group meets for rehearsals every Monday and perform a couple of times a year, mostly in senior homes and events. But all ages are welcome to see “Life is a Cabaret” and see the cast in action.
“It’s been really fulfilling emotionally and mentally,” Gabriel said. “I don’t think I’d be emotionally or physically as stable or well if it wasn’t for this group.”
The stage has not always been a part of Gabriel’s life. She has been a farmer, mother and pharmacist, but had not pursued theater until she was accidentally pulled into it. She had joined a 1,000-person choir on a whim and while there, a group of “little old ladies” adopted her and introduced her to pageants in her 50s. She then started voice lessons and pageants. Music lessons then turned into drama lessons until she was in her 70s and got into theater.
“I learned I really loved the music,” Gabriel said. “The other things were door openers to the singing and theater.”
She hopes that those who come see their performance who are around the same age as she can be inspired to go after their dreams and do whatever they desire at any age. Gabriel also hopes for the younger folks in the audience that it will be an eye-opener to show that at any age anyone can do anything.
“It’s like opening a door or switching on a light that you have a lot of time and a lot of it depends on your view and how you perceive it,” she said. “You don’t have to act old, just look at what the old people are doing.”
For more information on Alive and Kickin and tickets for “Life is a Cabaret” go to AliveandKickinMN.org
