Sunday, May 5
- Officers responded to a male throwing items at cars located along Interstate 94. Officers located the male, who then fought with officers. Officers were able to take him into custody. Male booked into the Hennepin County Jail on obstructing legal process charges and disorderly conduct.
- Officers responded to the personal injury crash at the intersection of Main Street and 123rd Ave. Officers arrived on scene of the front to rear collision involving two vehicles. Citation was issued to one driver for careless driving, DAR and no motor vehicle insurance. Both vehicles were towed and no one was transported via ambulance.
- Officer was patrolling the area of 129th Ave. and Main Street, when an officer observed a property damage accident near the railroad tracks. Officer spoke with the driver who stated he was not from around here and accidentally crashed into an electrical pole. Officer ran driver through SFST’s and received a PBT reading of .073. Driver admitted to speeding and losing control of the vehicle. Driver nor passenger complained of any injuries. Driver was issued a citation and the vehicle was towed.
Monday, May 6
- Officer ran a routine registration check on a vehicle showing the registered owner was revoked located in the 13000 block Rogers Drive. The vehicle also had a cracked windshield and the driver appeared to match the owner. Officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver gave false information to officer. Driver arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Wednesday, May 8
- K9 assist to Maple Grove Police on a traffic stop narcotics sniff located along Elm Creek Blvd. and Revere Lane, Maple Grove. K9 Zeus alerted on the vehicle, where narcotics were located.
- Assist to Dayton PD on a car vs. tree located along Brockton Lane and Dayton River, Dayton. Upon arrival, driver was not located. Assisted with checking the woods for a body. None located.
- An accident involving one vehicle that spun out was dispatched to State Patrol and Rogers located along Interstate 94. State had it as a property damage accident and was in route. No response by Rogers cars.
- Someone called police to report a gas and oil spill she caused from her vehicle at a business parking lot located in the 13500 block Northdale Blvd. The spill was discovered and Rogers Fire was summoned to place floor-dry on the spill.
Thursday, May 9
- A two-car property damage accident was dispatched located along 141st Ave. and James Road. On scene a truck and trailer in tow was turning left on yield blinking arrow when he turned and the car in front of him on a green light had impacted each other.
Saturday, May 11
- Officer dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Main Street and Interstate 94.
Friday, May 10
- Officers and Rogers Fire responded to a check burn near Rogers Drive and Brockton Lane. The officer located the fire on the 18000 block of 124th Ave. The officer learned it was a controlled burn.
- Officer located a suspect vehicle from a traffic compliant coming from Corcoran located along 141st Ave. and Heather Ridge Drive. Officer conducted stop and found driver to have a warrant out of Mille Lacs County. Driver arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
- Officers were dispatched to a theft of a ball hitch from a business located in the 21000 block Diamond Lake Road.
- Officers were dispatched to the theft of a cell phone at a business located in the 20000 block Rogers Drive.
- Officers were advised of a theft from a vehicle that had occurred on April 7th located in the 20000 block Diamond Lake Road, where a purse, wallet and diaper bag had been taken.
- Officer responded to a business alarm in the 20900 block of Rogers Drive. Officer checked building and found all to be secure.
- Officers were dispatched to a vehicle break in where the passenger side window was smashed and a purse and cell phone were taken located in the 20000 block Diamond Lake Road. The victim had only been gone for a few minutes when the theft took place.
Sunday, May 12
- Officers responded to a two vehicle crash on Brockton Lane. Minor injuries reported.
- Officer responded to a loose animal in custody near a residence on the 20000 block of Twilight Trail. Upon arrival, the reporting party advised the dog lived at the residence but the owners were not answering the door. The officer contacted the homeowner who gave permission to enter the garage and put the dog in the cage. The neighbors were concerned about the dog staying in the garage for long periods of time and the heat. The owner confirmed the dog only stays in the cage for short periods of time and not when the weather is too warm.
- Officers responded to a vehicle fire located along Main Street and 141st. Upon arrival, the vehicle was having mechanical issues and not on fire.
- Officers and Rogers Fire responded to a A/C unit on fire outside a building on the 20000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Rogers Fire handled call.
- Officers were dispatched to a PD accident at Main Street and I-94. Hennepin County assisted, and it was discovered that vehicle one had stopped quickly in a lane of traffic to try to merge over. Driver and passengers of vehicle two stated that they attempted to stop, but could not in time and collided with vehicle one. Driver one at fault for impeding the flow of traffic.
- Officer assisted a motorist who struck a deer near the intersection of Main Street and Diamond Lake Road South. Officer provided case number to driver for insurance purposes.
