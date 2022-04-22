Sunday, April 10
- Officer responded to a report of dogs barking at a residence on the 13000 block of Hynes Road. When the officer arrived, they spoke with the reporting party who was concerned about the dogs barking and possible burning violations as the reporting party previously saw the homeowners burning couches in the backyard. The officer saw the dogs were let into the residence. The officer spoke with the homeowner and advised him of the complaints.
- Officer assisted Dayton PD with a grass fire located in the 15200 block Brockton Lane, Dayton.
- Officer responded to a theft report at a business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive.
- A property damage accident was dispatched for a business drive-thru accident between two vehicles 21000 block Rogers Drive. Minor damage. Officer assisted with photos, info exchange and information.
Monday, April 11
- Officer observed truck and camper that had been parked at business located along Brockton Lane and Harmony Ave. Officer was aware the male in the vehicle had active warrants. A traffic stop was conducted and officers determined the driver was the mother of the wanted subject who officers believed was hiding in the camper trailer. Officers made entry and located the male hiding. The male was taken into custody for obstruction of legal process and multiple warrants.
- CSO dispatched to a report of a deceased deer on the shoulder, not blocking located along 141st Ave. and Brockton.
- Rogers Police and Fire responded to a wire down on the roadway on John Deere Lane, west of Main St. Traffic control was provided and the utility company (Comcast) was contacted, to come out and repair the downed wire. There did not appear to be a disruption in power or phone lines in the area.
Tuesday, April 12
- CSO was dispatched to a hit deer located along Brockton Lane and Diamond Lake.
- Officer dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a residence located in the 22300 block of Orchid Avenue. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and handled the call.
Thursday, April 14
- Callers vehicle is in garage of business that went out of business and did not know how to go about getting it out as he could not get in contact with anyone located in the 13000 block Northdale Blvd. Officer contacted future building owner and is assisting in making arrangements.
- CSO/CEO responded to a complaint of garbage and personal property strewn around residential yard located in the 13300 block Rynes Road.
- Officer took a phone call theft report from an employee at a business located in the 20800 block County Road 81. Here at this business, a separate employee is alleged to have committed thefts and other concerning behaviors possibly linked to additional criminal activity.
- Officer responded to a property damage accident that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 13000 block Commerce Blvd. An employee accidentally backed into a residents vehicle. The manager stated he is making contact with the registered owner of the vehicle that was damaged. The manager stated he was going to handle the incident in house unless owner of the vehicle wants to file a report. Officer advised manager to contact 911 if assistance is needed.
- While Officers were clearing a roll-over PI crash, a second PD crash was located on westbound I-94 near the Crow River. The single SUV hit a guardrail causing damage. The vehicle was likely totaled. Rogers wrote the crash for State who wrote the roll-over. MNDOT notified of damages via State Patrol Dispatch.
- Officers responded to a roll over vehicle accident near Interstate 94 and Main St. Officers assisted with extracting occupants of the vehicle out. Occupants were transported by North Memorial Ambulance. State Patrol handled the call.
- A call was dispatched for found property, being turned in to the Rogers Police Department, located in the 21800 block Industrial Court. The RP was spoken to and advised that he found a wallet with cash/contents inside, at the Otsego watertower near Queens Ave/65th Ave around 1730-1800 hours on 04-13-2022. Contacts attempted and voicemails left. Wallet entered into evidence for safekeeping.
- Officer responded to a property damage hit and run accident in a business parking lot located in the 13500 block of Northdale Blvd.
Friday, April 15
- An officer took a report of a stolen catalytic converter located in the 13600 block Rogers Drive.
- Officer responded to a three vehicle property damage accident in the area of Main Street and I-94. Officer completed crash exchange and gave copies to all parties.
- A voicemail was left by a church employee, requesting assistance with traffic control on Sunday located in the 21700 block 129th Ave.
- An officer responded to a report of a property damage accident involving two vehicles, at the intersection of Main St. and Industrial Blvd. A crash exchange form was completed and given to both drivers. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were drivable.
- Officer removed a street sign that was blocking the roadway located in the 13000 block Main St.
Saturday, April 16
- State patrol was following a stolen vehicle eastbound I-94.
Sunday, April 17
- Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding the theft of a catalytic converters located in the 20900 block 135th Ave. Caller said that he was reporting on behalf of one of his employees who was no longer in the state. Caller said that the victim would be returning to Rogers next week and would contact the PD to file a report then.
- Officers took information on a water flow alarm at a business on the 20500 block of David Koch Avenue.
- A Rogers PD officer responded to assist MG on a mutual aid call located along Peony Lane and County Road 30, Maple Grove. Other officers assisted with monitoring I-94 and other roadways for a suspect vehicle.
- Officer responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles near Brockton Lane and 141st Ave.
- Reporting party from related case called back with further information regarding potential toilet papering of residence located along Birch Road. Officer observed a group of vehicles drive by the residence. Officer conducted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles. Occupants of the vehicle admitted to planning to toilet paper the residence. Officer identified all vehicle occupants and confiscated toilet paper from the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.