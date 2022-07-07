A request from D.R. Horton, Inc., for approval of rezoning a plan development for a single-family and two-family residential subdivision, was approved at the June 28 Rogers City Council meeting.
The council on June 13 approved a preliminary plat and site plan for the subdivision, called Grass Lake Preserve, 126-unit mixed residential project to be built on a 38.5-acre site on Brockton Road, just south of the Birchwood development. Birchwood, a 61-unit single-family residential subdivision, was approved in 2020.
Grass Lake Preserve will include 120 twin homes and six detached single-family homes on land that currently is zoned agricultural – farmstead and farm field.
Stephanie Falkers, speaking on behalf of the staff at SRF, said the rezoning aligns with Rogers’ 2040 Comprehensive Plan. “It allows the city to get twin homes, a housing style you don’t have a lot of,” Falkers said.
Items related to 21st Century Bank Event Center
The council approved three items pertaining to the 21st Century Bank Event Center.
First, a $25,000 donation from Graco Inc. for the naming rights of the conference room at the center was approved. The initial payment of $12,500 has been made, with the second $12,500 payment scheduled to be made in 2023, according to Rogers Parks and Recreation Director Mike Bauer.
“A lot of gratitude to Graco for their participation,” Councilor Mark Eiden said. “It’s great to have them as a partner.”
Second was the approval of a $65,960 payment to Scenic Sign Corp of St. Cloud for a monument sign and building sign for the event center.
An electronic reader board will be part of the sign. “The parks commission has talked about a community reader board for many years,” Bauer said.
Councilor Shannon Klick said, “It’s exciting. It will be fun thing to have in our community.”
Finally, the approval of a bid from Pember Companies for exterior improvements at the center. Three bids were received, and all exceeded the engineer’s estimate for the project, Bauer said. Pember Company’s bid totals $764,231.
“We’ve gone this far; we need to finish it,” Mayor Rick Ihli said.
2021 audit
The council accepted the city’s 2021 audit, as presented by Bonnie Schwieger, CPA and audit manager with Abdo Eick & Meyers.
“The city received an unmodified opinion (the highest level opinion that may be issued on the financial statements),” said a memo to the council from Rogers Finance Director Bridget Bruska. “There were no material audit adjustments, internal control deficiencies, or instances of non-compliance found.”
Schwieger told the council the clean opinion is “consistent with previous years, and exactly what you want.”
Some expenditures that exceeded the budget were due to the “excessive building activity” in Rogers, according to Schwieger.
Administration department staffing
The council also approved a new description for the assistant city administrator’s job, to include human resources director and eliminate the city clerk designation.
Stacy Scharber currently is Rogers assistant city administrator/city clerk.
It also approved a description for the city clerk’s position and authorized seeking a new hire for that job. Paul Byun, who was hired as an intern in Rogers in May 2018 and was formally hired in October 2018 as Rogers deputy clerk/communications coordinator, has resigned to accept a job with a private firm.
Until a new city clerk is hired, a consultant will help with those duties, according to a memo from Scharber to the city council.
“A social media management firm will assist us,” Scharber said. “We hope to fill the position in the very near future.
Accounting clerk i – finance/administration
The council approved the hiring of Amy Solum as accounting clerk I for finance and administration. She currently works for a non-profit in Monticello.
Finance Director Bridget Bruska said 16 applications were received for the position.
“Amy comes to the city with 13 years accounting experience at a not-for-profit organization that deals mainly with state and federal grant funding,” Bruska said in a memo to the city council. “Her accounting experience closely resembles the duties of the accounting clerk I – finance/administration position. Amy will be a good fit and a wonderful addition to the finance/administrative team.”
