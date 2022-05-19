Rogers names new Community Development director, new planner

David Abel, current Community Development director for the city of Minnetrista, is the new Community Development director in Rogers. He succeeds Jason Ziemer, who resigned from Rogers as of April 15.
The Rogers City Council approved Abel’s appointment at its May 10 meeting, along with the appointment of Nickolas Olson as the new Rogers City Planner.
Olson currently is the City Planner in Minnetrista, working under the direction of Abel. He will replace Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner, who also resigned recently.
With the recent resignations of Ziemer and Pattsner, “administration has taken the opportunity to look at the needs of the Planning Department and backfill vacant positions with positions that will better suit the city,” said a memo to the council from Rogers City Administrator Steve Stahmer and Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber.
The council also has approved an Economic Developer Coordinator position. “This new three person department will position the city with the ability to expand on the economic development occurring in our community along with taking care of our day-to-day needs of our residents in the area of planning,” the memo said.
Abel has 17 years of experience in city planning and community development, including nearly nine years in the community development director position, the memo said. “He comes highly recommended for the position of community development director for Rogers,” the memo said.
Olson was one of three candidates for the city planner position, according to Stahmer and Scharber. He has more than eight years of planning experience.
“By hiring both of these candidates, we are able to fill a void in our city with two highly qualified individuals who have proven themselves to be a great working team and can hit the ground running in Rogers,” the memo said.
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “We’re excited for this relationship to begin.”
Abel was appointed Minnetrista’s Community Development director in August 2014. Before that, he worked as the City Planner from 2008-12 and Senior Planner from 2012-14. Prior to his career with the city of Minnetrista, Abel worked as an intern for the city of Minnetonka in 2005-06, and for the city of Little Falls in 2005.
Abel has a bachelor’s degree in Community Development from St. Cloud State University and an associate’s degree in Management and Sales from St. Cloud Technical College. He and his family live in Eden Prairie.
Personnel items
In other personnel items, the council:
• Approved the advertisement, recruitment and filling of up to three police officer positions. The council earlier had approved the addition of two police officers in 2022, bringing the department’s authorized sworn strength from 21 to 23 officers. Since then, an additional police officer has retired, spurring the need for an additional hire.
• Approved the Information Systems Specialist position description and appointed Corey Breseman to the position and Ryan Eastman to Information Systems Network administrator, as of November 2022.
The council also approved the position description for assistant finance director Greta Pudas to include the direct supervision of the Finance Department staff and approved the Accounting Clerk 1 – Finance/Administration position description and authorized the advertisement for backfill.
• Approved the appointment of Ben Ruter to the newly-created mechanic position. Ruter was one of six applicants for the job. He has been employed at Skip’s Auto Repair in Crystal since 2013 and is a graduate of Hennepin Technical College.
Basswood Lane improvements
A petition for street and utility improvements on Basswood Lane was accepted, along with a resolution ordering the preparation of a feasibility report for the project.
The feasibility report will cover work on Basswood Lane from 200 feet south of Hynes Road to 1,200 feet south of Hynes Road.
According to a memo from Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works Director/City Engineer, the owner of a vacant property on the east side of Basswood Lane has submitted a petition requesting the improvement of sanitary sewer, watermain, storm sewer and paved streets.
Two of the nine affected property owners signed the petition. “The owners of the vacant property that signed the petition have plans to build on their lot, and the owners of the other property that signed the petition have a failed septic system,” Cote’s memo said.
The two property owners who signed the petition, Keith Bjorgan and Lisa Doubledee, spoke during the Open Forum portion of last week’s meeting.
Bjorgan said he was told when he bought his home that city sewer was coming.
Doubledee said she plans to build a home on Basswood Lane within the next year. “We want city sewer and water,” she said. “It would be nice to have road improvements. It’s not going to get any cheaper. We’re asking you to consider it. We’re begging you.”
