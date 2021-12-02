The Rogers Police Department is looking to purchase body-worn cameras to document evidence and accurately capture contacts between members of the department and the public with the goal of enhancing public trust and accountability to provide transparency.
Due to Minnesota State Statute, a local law enforcement agency must provide an opportunity for the public to comment before body-worn cameras are purchased and implemented. Rogers police will be accepting public comments now through 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, submitted through email to police-bodycam@rogersmn.gov or by mail to Rogers Police Department, Attn: Chief Dan Wills, 21860 Industrial Court, Rogers, MN 55374.
Residents will also have the opportunity to comment at the Tuesday, Dec. 14, Rogers City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
Police Chief Dan Wills is confident that the body-worn cameras will serve both Rogers police officers and the community.
“We have an amazing relationship with our community that is rooted in trust and transparency,” he said. “We are optimistic that this new technology will continue to bolster trust within the community, and ensure our interactions with the public are accurately documented.”
The cameras will be worn by uniformed staff, including department’s two school resource officers and its community service officers. Detectives and administrative staff will also wear them when there is a reasonable expectation of public interaction.
“We want to ensure as many of our staff as possible are wearing body-worn cameras at all times,” Wills said.
At the May 25 Rogers City Council Meeting, the department recommended the purchase of body cameras, new TASERs and in-squad cameras. The council unanimously approved and authorized the purchase. Since then, the department has purchased 28 cameras from Axon. The cost to the city for the entire contract for the 28 body-worn cameras, 10 squad car camera packages and 31 Tasers will be $115,000 annually. The funding for 2021 will be sourced from the city’s General Fund Reserves, and the remaining years will come from the police department’s budget line.
“The City Council understands the liability involved with policing, want to ensure our police officers and residents are kept as safe as possible and support our technology needs,” Wills said.
The footage that is collected by the cameras is classified as confidential data unless it is being used for investigations, or the person in the footage gives consent to making their footage public.
“We want to protect people’s confidentiality as much as possible, and within reason,” he said. “There will be times that will be difficult to do, but we also don’t want people pulling video on others in their most vulnerable moments.”
The squad cameras are delayed until late 2022 because of a “chip shortage,” so the department will continue to use their current in-squad cameras until the new updated in-squad cameras and body-worn cameras come in. The expected date for the department to receive the body-worn cameras and to start wearing them is Jan. 3, 2022.
To find out more about Rogers Police Department’s policies on body-worn cameras go to rogersmn.gov/policedepartment/body-worn-cameras.
