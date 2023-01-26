Rogers High School two-time winner of KARE 11’s Prep Sports Hot Highlights

(Photo courtesy of Trustone Financial Credit Union)
Calvin Kolleh displaying the check received from Trustone because of the football play he made. Pictured, left to right, are Trustone Financial Rogers Branch Manager Chase Dronen, Rogers High School football player Calvin Kolleh, and Rogers High School football coach Marc Franz.
Every year, KARE 11 news anchor Randy Shaver nominates three top football plays from area high schools during KARE 11’s Prep Sports Hot Highlights. Social media picks their favorite out of the three.
Trustone Financial Credit Union partnered up with KARE 11 and donated $10,000 to 10 high school athletic programs. This year, Rogers High School was a two-time winner, so they won $2,000 instead of just $1,000.
The credit union has partnered with KARE 11 for many years, but became the title sponsor within the last couple of years.
“KARE 11 approached Trustone Financial with the sponsorship opportunity, as we were an advertiser for many years. We started our partnership as one of the sponsors of the Prep Sports Extra Hot Highlights program, with the addition of donating $1,000 to every winning school. In 2021, we transitioned to the title sponsor for the program,” Trustone Financial Director of Channel Marketing Karen Greisinger said.
According to the Activities Director at Rogers High School Daniel Ohlgren, this is the school’s third year in a row of being in the Prep Sports Hot Highlights. Ohlgren said the money usually goes to purchasing equipment for Rogers High School athletics.
Football players Drew Hennen and Calvin Kolleh of Rogers High School were picked in the most recent Prep Sports Hot Highlights. For the first play that social media voted for, Drew Hennen caught a 75-yard touchdown pass.
Then, for the second play, Calvin Kolleh caught a one-handed catch for an interception against Spring Lake Park.
“It’s a cool thing that they do that across the metro. They leave it up to judging basically by the state of Minnesota. Communities get more involved when their kids are involved within those plays,” Ohlgren said.
