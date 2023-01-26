Rogers High School two-time winner of KARE 11’s Prep Sports Hot Highlights

(Photo courtesy of Trustone Financial Credit Union)

Calvin Kolleh displaying the check received from Trustone because of the football play he made. Pictured, left to right, are Trustone Financial Rogers Branch Manager Chase Dronen, Rogers High School football player Calvin Kolleh, and Rogers High School football coach Marc Franz.

Every year, KARE 11 news anchor Randy Shaver nominates three top football plays from area high schools during KARE 11’s Prep Sports Hot Highlights. Social media picks their favorite out of the three.

Trustone Financial Credit Union partnered up with KARE 11 and donated $10,000 to 10 high school athletic programs. This year, Rogers High School was a two-time winner, so they won $2,000 instead of just $1,000.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments