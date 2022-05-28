Rogers High School received partnership with Pine Technical and Community College

Pine Technical and Community College has been granted accreditation through the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships Accreditation Commission.
NACEP is an accrediting body that works closely with 500 institutions around the country providing best practices, research and advocacy for quality Concurrent Enrollment programming. To earn NACEP accreditation, Concurrent Enrollment programs must conduct a self-study, document how their programs adhere to NACEP’s sixteen standards, and undergo a rigorous peer-review process conducted by a professional team of representatives on the NACEP Accreditation Commission.
Concurrent Enrollment partnerships provide high school students the opportunity to take college credit courses. Concurrent enrollment is a low-cost, scalable model for bringing college courses to students in urban, suburban and rural high schools. Students gain exposure to the academic challenges of college while in their supportive high school environment, earning college credit at the time they successfully pass the course. Concurrent enrollment also facilitates close collaboration between high school teachers and college faculty that fosters alignment of secondary and postsecondary curriculum.
PTCC NACEP accredited Concurrent Enrollment high school partners include: Elk River High School, Chisago Lakes High School, East Central High School, Fridley High School, Forest Lake High School, Hinckley Finlayson High School, Mora High School, North Branch High School, Ogilvie High School, Pine City High School, Rush City High School, Rogers High School, Spectrum High School, Willow River High School and Zimmerman High School.
“Providing students with access to postsecondary education during high school has incredible impacts for students, schools, and the community. Not only are students able to earn college credit at no cost to them, they are able to explore future career options and have tools to make important decisions about their future before graduating high school. Students who enroll in concurrent enrollment courses are substantially more likely to graduate high school, go to college, and stay in college through degree completion, often in less time than their non-participating peers,” said Kierstan Peck, Director of Student Affairs and K-12 Partnerships at PTCC. “Schools are able to offer rigorous college coursework, taught by qualified high school teachers onsite without needing to leave high school to seek out college courses on campus. The community benefits by having a more educated workforce, and in some cases, students who have earned industry recognized credentials and are ready to enter the workforce in high school or right out of high school.”
To learn more about Concurrent Enrollment at PTCC, visit bit.ly/3ahPSR7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.