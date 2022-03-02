The Royals girls basketball team won their 20th game in a row with a 83-75 overtime victory over Champlin Park Friday, Feb. 22. The win improved the Royals overall record to 23-2, and 17-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Champlin Park (10-13) did not make this one easy, however. The Rebels outside shooting was outstanding in the first half, and after hitting 4 three pointers in a row, they held a 32-23 lead at the 7:41 mark. A Royals 11-2 run would tie the score at 34, but the Rebels would regain the lead and take a 46-40 lead into the intermission. The Rebels recorded 8 three pointers in the first half.
The second half was in clear contrast to the first. While the first half had a lot of scoring and shot making, the second half was a defensive battle. After allowing 46 first half points, the Royals allowed just 19 in the second.
But the Royals found themselves trailing by nine, 61-52 with 9:00 left, and in need of a comeback. They got one by going on a 13-4 run to close out regulation, including two free throws by Clara Glad with 14 seconds remaining to tie the score 65-65. A last second shot attempt by Champlin was off the mark, sending the game into overtime.
The Royals opened the overtime with a field goal by Glad, followed by a three pointer by Emily Glass from the left wing, to give Rogers a 70-65 lead. The pressure release was palpable. After never leading in the second half, the Royals would never trail in the overtime, and would outscore the Rebels 18-10 in the additional 5 minutes for the final 83-75 score.
Elllie Buzzelle led the Royals with a game high 27 points, Clara Glad added 26, and Katelyn Maciej 12, to lead the Royals. Other scores included Emily Glass with 7 - all in the overtime, Alexis Moberg 4, Alli Born 3, and Megan Heinen and Jordan Alberts 2 each. Born led the Royals with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
Rogers closed out their regular season at Robbinsdale Armstrong Friday, Feb. 25.
(PHOTO BY Erik Jacobson)
Clara Glad had 26 points for the Royals in their overtime victory over Champlin Park.
#2 Rogers’ Ellie Buzzelle had a game high 27 points in their 83-75 overtime victory over Champlin Park.
