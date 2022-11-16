The Rogers Royals scored 27 unanswered second half points to defeat Robbinsdale Armstrong 34-23 in the state tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 12, at Osseo High School. The win advances the Royals to the state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 19, with a matchup vs. Mankato West, at 7 p.m. at US Bank Stadium.

Armstrong built a 16-7 halftime lead, scoring on a 24-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jamen Malone, and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Malone to Marquan Tucker. They also recorded a safety when Royals quarterback Reece Dawson needed to fall on a loose ball in his own endzone. Rogers answered the Falcons first touchdown, with a score by Anthony Powell, on a 1-yard plunge.

