The Rogers football is headed to the state football semifinal game Saturday, Nov. 19, with a matchup vs. Mankato West, at 7 p.m. at US Bank Stadium. The Royals defeated Robbinsdale Armstrong Nov. 12 by a score of 34-23 in the state quarterfinal game. Here, Rogers’ Calvin Kolleh scores on a 34 yard touchdown run to give the Royals a 27-23 lead in the fourth quarter.
Erik Jacobson
Rogers lineman Thomas Dickerson returns a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown during the Royals State Tournament quarterfinals win vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Erik Jacobson
Rogers linebacker Ryder Vylasek sacks Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone for a loss during the Royals 34-23 victory in the State Tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 12.
Erik Jacobson
Rogers running back Anthony Powell breaks free on a 58 yard touchdown run during the Royals State quarterfinal victory over Robbinsdale Armstrong. Powell rushed for 293 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Erik Jacobson
Rogers' Calvin Kolleh scores on a 34 yard touchdown run to give the Royals a 27-23 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Rogers Royals scored 27 unanswered second half points to defeat Robbinsdale Armstrong 34-23 in the state tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 12, at Osseo High School. The win advances the Royals to the state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 19, with a matchup vs. Mankato West, at 7 p.m. at US Bank Stadium.
Armstrong built a 16-7 halftime lead, scoring on a 24-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jamen Malone, and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Malone to Marquan Tucker. They also recorded a safety when Royals quarterback Reece Dawson needed to fall on a loose ball in his own endzone. Rogers answered the Falcons first touchdown, with a score by Anthony Powell, on a 1-yard plunge.
When Armstrong scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Malone to Seth Newbern, with 1:08 left in the third quarter, and extended their lead to 23-7, the chance for Rogers to advance to the state semifinals looked to be in jeopardy. Unbeknownst at the time, but the Royals comeback was about to commence.
On the second play of their next possession, Powell would break away on a 58-yard touchdown run, and convert a two point conversion run, to make the score 23-15. With the quick score, the Royals were suddenly alive, as the game moved into the fourth quarter.
The Royals defense then needed to make a stop, and they delivered, forcing a Falcon punt. Powell then scored on another long run, this time from 51 yards out, with 8:39 left in the game. The two point conversion failed, however, and the Royals still found themselves down 23-21. The Royals defense would hold again, however, forcing a Falcon punt and giving the Royals the ball back at the 5:04 mark.
The Royals were able to advance the ball to the Falcon 34-yard line, where Calvin Kolleh would burst around the left end on a jet sweep, and sprint down the sideline for a touchdown to give the Royals their first lead of the game at 27-23 with 2:03 remaining. The Royals would ask their defense to hold one more time.
But the Royals defense did a little better than that. On Armstrong’s first play, the Royals forced a fumble and Thomas Dickerson grabbed the ball out of mid-air and ran it into the endzone from 20 yards out to give the Royals a 34-23 lead. Kolleh’s interception on the Falcons last drive enabled the Royals to run out the clock for the victory.
Powell again had a huge game for the Royals, rushing for 293 yards on 34 carries and three touchdowns. Kolleh added 46 yards rushing, Kalvin Eull 38 yards, and Reece Dawson 37. Dawson was 4 of 5 passing for 40 yards.
