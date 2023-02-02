Rogers Fire Chief Brad Feist has announced his plan to retire, effective April 28.
The Rogers City Council accepted his retirement at its Jan. 24 meeting. Feist has been with the city’s Fire Department for 39 years, including 26 years as fire chief.
Rogers Fire Chief Brad Feist has announced his plan to retire, effective April 28.
The Rogers City Council accepted his retirement at its Jan. 24 meeting. Feist has been with the city’s Fire Department for 39 years, including 26 years as fire chief.
“I have enjoyed my time with the Rogers Fire Department and am grateful for all the support from City Council, city staff and RFD members,” Feist’s letter of resignation said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve this community and lead this department of talented people dedicated to protecting lives and property. While I will miss the members of the Rogers Fire Department, I am very much looking forward to the next chapter in my life with my wife, family, and friends.”
Acting Mayor Kevin Jullie said, “We certainly wish Brad the best and thank him for all his years of service. He has put in countless hours and has done a lot of good work for us.”
Stacy Scharber, Rogers assistant city administrator, said applications for Feist’s replacement will be followed by interviews of prospective candidates from the end of February through mid-March. She said an appointment for the position is slated to be made at the City Council’s last meeting in March or the first meeting in April.
Police chief receives Patriot Award
In other matters, Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills has been given the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a branch of the Department of Defense. This award is given to employers who support their staff that are called to active duty.
The award is given to employers who agree to at least equal the pay given to their staff members while deployed, to lessen their financial burden, Wills said.
Rogers Police Officer Sydney Higgins, who is also a 1st Class Petty Officer with the United States Navy, has been on active duty orders for the past several months, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, Wills said.
“We are happy for her and proud of her,” Willis said. “She has greatly appreciated the support that our City Council and staff have given her while deployed, and she nominated us for this prestigious award.”
“To put it in perspective, less than 200 employers in Minnesota receive this award annually, with over 17,000 Guard/Reserve military personnel in our state,” he said.
Wills noted that more than 20 percent of the Rogers Police Department staff are military veterans, and two Rogers police officers currently are on active duty.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.