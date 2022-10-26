The Rogers volleyball team knocked off the #1 ranked team in the state, Champlin Park, on Oct. 18, to capture the Northwest Suburban Conference Championship in Rogers.

The NWSC is made up of 14 schools, so the teams are split into two leagues - A and B. Rogers was the regular season winner of the NWSC B Division, and Champlin Park was the winner of the NWSC A Division. The two division winners met for a winner take all conference championship.

