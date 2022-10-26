The Rogers volleyball team knocked off the #1 ranked team in the state, Champlin Park, on Oct. 18, to capture the Northwest Suburban Conference Championship in Rogers.
The NWSC is made up of 14 schools, so the teams are split into two leagues - A and B. Rogers was the regular season winner of the NWSC B Division, and Champlin Park was the winner of the NWSC A Division. The two division winners met for a winner take all conference championship.
Rogers came into the match with an overall record of 25-4, good for a #9 state ranking by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches’ Association. Champlin Park came into the match 18-4 and ranked #1 in class 4A.
If there were any indications of how this night was going to play out, the first few minutes of the match might have been an indicator. The Rebels started out with a quick 3-0 lead in set 1. Then Rogers sophomore Anya Schmidt stepped to the service line, for Rogers’ first serve. Nine straight points with Schmidt at the stripe and the Rebels were already calling a timeout to regroup.
Any jitters the Royals might have had facing the #1 team in the state, were swept away by Schmidt’s start up. The Rebels would fight back, but the Royals would grab set one 25-23.
Set two belonged to Champlin Park, and the team with a #1 ranking was evident, as they cruised to the largest margin of victory in the match 25-16.
Set three was an evenly played match early, but the Royals started to slowly pull away midway through, and at one point, held a 21-14 lead. Champlin Park, behind hitter Carly Gilk, started to make a run, however, closing the gap to 23-20. Rogers would be able to put the brakes on the Rebels advance, and go on to win set three 25-21, for a 2-1 set lead.
Set four, again, started out evenly played. With the score 7-7, Rogers would go on a quick 7-3 run to make it 14-10, and then 18-13. The Rebels had no answer this time, and the Royals were flying. The Royals left no doubt at the end, and finished it out with a 25-18 win and a conference championship.
Leading the Royals’ effort were Hannah Bruskiewicz with 20 kills, while Schmidt and Taylor Dawson each added 11 with 10 kills respectively. Schmidt had 28 assists and 13 digs, and Alayna Halverson tallied 14 digs and 24 service receptions. Schmidt also had a game high 10 service aces on the night.
Rogers now faces Moorhead in the section quarterfinals Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at home.
