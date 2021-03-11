Cub Scout Pack 582 of Rogers was able to take advantage of stay-at-home orders this past year by swinging by, knocking on neighbors’ doors and selling their famous popcorn. With wagon in tow and matching masks to keep them safe, the kindergarten through fifth grade Cub Scouts were able to snag the #2 seller award across the entire Boy Scouts of America program in 2020.
Leader and head of popcorn sales — cleverly called the “popcorn kernel” — proud dad Brian Binkley helped the kids sell a whopping $88,738 this past year despite countless challenges.
“It’s been a challenge, there’s no question about that,” said Binkley. “But we have a really great group of leaders that run our pack.”
Most of the scouts attend either Hassan or Rogers Elementary Schools, and the pack is extremely proud to be active in the community. And while online sales were piloted far before the pandemic hit, the scouts who felt comfortable were very eager to get out and sell in-person and jumped at the opportunity to do so.
“Our pack found that the Rogers community was extremely supportive of our scouts coming door to door,” said Binkley. “We were kind of a little timid at first, but we took our precautions.”
Laminated sheets were wiped down between each house, and a smartphone app allowed folks to purchase their popcorn of choice without touching one another. Regardless, the pack was incredibly hesitant.
“With the pandemic hitting, I’ll be honest, we had a lot of concerns,” said Binkley. “I wasn’t sure if we were even going to get to $30,000.”
The over-achieving scouts blew that goal out of the water, and not selfishly so. While titles are great and all, the popcorn sale model through the Trail’s End company ensures that about 35% of the money raised will go directly to the pack.
“Our goal was never set to be number two in the country,” according to Binkley. “Our goal was to raise money for our scouts to help reduce the financial burden on our families to enjoy scouting, and then at the same time to support our local council, which helps make scouting more affordable for all scouts in the Twin Cities.”
Because of the success that the pack had, Binkley said they raised more than what it costs to run the program for a year. In turn, they looked to non-scouting organizations in town to support — and deliciously so. The Hometown Heroes program takes donations to the scouts, and instead of going toward their activities, the program used the donations to buy popcorn for locals that the kids consider to be heroes.
“This past year, we turned around and bought something to the tune of $5,000 worth of popcorn for the Rogers Police Department, the Rogers Fire Department, Hassan Elementary School staff, Rogers Elementary School staff, CROSS Services, and North Memorial Hospital,” said Binkley.
In hopes of keeping up steam, Pack 582 will also be selling popcorn this spring for the first time ever. Partly, to allow scouts that didn’t participate in the fall to get out and about, this sale mostly being held to help support other area groups.
“While our unit ourselves saw a lot of success, not the same could be said for all the rest of the units around the country and in the Twin Cities,” said Binkley. “We’re not going to be keeping any of our commission. We are donating 100% of our commission, right back to our community through nonprofits such as CROSS.”
The scouts will also be selling outside of Cabela’s on the weekends, and will have all their bestsellers — including the beloved microwavable popcorn — in addition to the newest menu item of roasted peanuts.
To get involved with Pack 582 of Rogers, visit their website at rogerscubscouts.com.
