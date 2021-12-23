Around 45 kids flooded Target with a police officer trailing behind for the annual Shop With A Cop even Dec. 31. They were all on a mission to find the perfect gifts for their family members and a little something for themselves.
Every year Rogers Police Department invites the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton and Corcoran police departments to participate in the event.
The children who participate from Rogers, Dayton and Corcoran are found through school resource officers who work with the local guidance councilors, who reach out to families with an invitation. Each participant receives a $200 gift card to spend as they wish on gifts at Target. They are paired with an officer to help keep track of how much they spend throughout their shopping trip. Afterward, everyone went back to the Rogers Event Center for pizza donated by Dimagio’s Pizza, where they also wrapped their presents with their officer and volunteers.
Cub Foods also donated food boxes for each child to take home with them.
“We tell them they have to be smart,” Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills said. “Normally they shop for all their family first then the rest of the money is for them.”
The money for the gift cards and the supplies for the event are all from donations, including $1,000 from Eye West, $2,000 from Target and a $3,5000 donation from the Rogers Lions Club. There was also nearly $2,000 in private donations. The two buses and drivers that transported the kids and officers to Target were courtesy of Vision Transportation.
“Our business partners and our citizens chip in a lot of money to make it successful because all of it is through donations,” Wills said.
If area residents were shopping at the Rogers Target the day of the event around 5 p.m., they might have seen officers from various departments and kids from elementary school to high school funnel off two buses, grab a cart, then scatter throughout the aisles. Many groups shot for the toy department to find presents for siblings, others went to the clothes or kitchen sections to shop for parents.
“It’s one of those rare times that we’re not here because of a police call,” Wills said. “We just want them to have a good holiday season for themselves and their family. Hopefully, this is something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives and pay it forward to others who might have had a hard year like themselves.”
The event was started in 2012, with roughly 10 Rogers police officers and around 10 more officers from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office , Dayton and Corcoran police departments.
Rogers Police Officer Jason Foster has been participating in the event for nine years. He was partnered with a young girl who had put Barbies and L.O.L Surprise! Dolls into her cart. They were the first at check out, something that had never happened before to Foster in previous years.
“It’s great – a lot of fun,” Foster said. “She was ready. She knew what she wanted.”
Last year, the event was unable to happen due to the pandemic according to Corcoran’s Director of Public Safety Matt Gottschalk, who has been attending the event since 2015.
“We look forward to it every year, it’s a great way to connect with the community,” Gottschalk said. “It was great to get back to doing that. It was tough having that year where we missed that interaction with our youth last year. It was another incredible event... It’s really one of those great community builders and relationship builders.”
This was Rogers Police Officer Sydney Higgins’ first Shop With A Cop event and she found that it was fun both for her and the kids.
“My favorite part is being able to see the kids in a different light where we’re not here for a bad reason, we’re here for a good reason,” Higgins said. “I think it helps us connect with the community a lot better. Then hopefully in the future, we can have more positive connections with people.”
