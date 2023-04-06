Hennepin County is currently working on instating an embedded social worker program throughout the county. The program in Hennepin County started in 2019, with six social workers.

Now, most of the cities across Hennepin County have an embedded social worker. These embedded social workers coordinate with local police departments, dispatch, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments