Hennepin County is currently working on instating an embedded social worker program throughout the county. The program in Hennepin County started in 2019, with six social workers.
Now, most of the cities across Hennepin County have an embedded social worker. These embedded social workers coordinate with local police departments, dispatch, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
“What we found is that a lot of systems such as human services, corrections, courts, attorneys, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and not really talking with each other or planning together,” Hennepin County Area Manager for Behavioral Health Andesola Oni said. “So as a result, the Criminal Justice Behavioral Leadership group was formed and from them came a number of ideas and initiatives on how to better support folks across systems.”
Dispatch, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and local police departments will flag calls or situations involving mental health, substance abuse, or other areas that are best suited for a social worker response. Other areas that concern social workers besides substance abuse and mental health involve community needs such as housing insecurity and commuting to work or appointments.
“If they’re showing up to someone’s house or if they’re showing up to a call where it seems like there isn’t anything that’s a primary big safety response, this is really a social service need.” Oni continued, “Maybe it’s a person who’s kind of struggling because they’re having a conflict with folks that they’re living with, or maybe it’s because they’re sharing that they’ve been really down and depressed and that they don’t have anyone to connect to.”
Oni stated that they look at the Sequential Intercept Model, which is how people with mental health issues and substance use disorders interact and move through the justice system.
“We can kind of think about the holistic picture of where people are interfacing and then where there are opportunities for us to make sure that we’re present to be able to provide those supports,” Oni said.
Oni said that they want to make sure that people are supported and mental health isn’t criminalized. Dispatch, Hennepin County, and local police departments can make a referral to an embedded social worker. Sometimes, police officers will call the social worker and discuss the situation with them.
According to Oni, they meet with police departments quarterly to assess how effective the embedded social worker program is for their community and department.
Oni stated that they’re hoping every city across Hennepin County will have access to an embedded social worker by the end of 2023. The cities of Corcoran and Medina currently have an embedded social worker.
Rogers, Champlin, and Dayton are working on hiring a shared embedded social worker between the three cities.
Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills said that Hennepin County has been doing interviews since January to find the right fit for an embedded social worker for the cities of Rogers, Champlin, and Dayton.
“When we started looking at an embedded social worker, we started looking at the calls of service that our detectives and police officers had to follow up on. When I presented this to the City Council last December, we noticed that there was an increase in 232 calls for service from 2020 to 2021 in which social workers we felt would’ve been notified to follow up with victims and provide additional resources,” Wills said.
He said the goal of the program is to reduce criminal justice involvement. The embedded social worker program is a shared financing model, so individual agencies are responsible for 60% of the wages of the social worker and Hennepin County is responsible for 40%.
According to Wills, their target population is the calls related to mental health they receive, and mental health calls have spiked since the pandemic. The Rogers Police Department would like to reduce repeat callers to 911.
“The desired outcomes with any embedded social worker program, whether it’s a police department or its own, or a shared model, is: improved access to services for our community members, reduce the rate of arrests related to underlying behavioral health needs, reduce injury to our officers and community members, system-wide cost savings, reduced repeat calls, improved efficiency of law enforcement responses, and of course it’s another tool in our police departments tool belt for a de-escalation approach when we can apply it,” Wills said.
Rogers, Champlin, and Hennepin County are planning on a shared model for an embedded social worker for the first year. Wills said that the Rogers Police Department wants to gauge the effectiveness of the program, then they may consider having an embedded social worker only for Rogers.
