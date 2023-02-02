Rogers affordable senior apartment construction on Main Street to start in 2023

The city of Rogers has received almost $3 million in grant money from Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council for the Main Street Redevelopment Project. The Met Council is funding 15 different initiatives in the metro area with $5 million in grants.
They are for investment in brownfield cleanup for redevelopment and affordable housing. These grants are a part of the Met Council’s Livable Communities Program.
“In our Livable Communities Program we fund a variety of different types of activities that range from contamination cleanup to bring properties back onto the tax rolls to affordable housing projects in our Local Housing Incentives account to projects that are really connecting homes, jobs, transit, and public connections,” Executive Director of Community Development at the Met Council Lisa Barajas said.
Local governments identify their comprehensive plans and what goals they have for their city. The Met Council funds some of the money needed for these projects. Often local match dollars, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Minnesota Housing, and other agencies fund the rest of the money for these projects.
“The amount of money that we are giving towards these projects is only a small piece of the entire project,” Senior Public Relations Manager of the Met Council Bonnie Kollodge said. “It helps to fill some gaps. Other entities will put money forward towards these projects. Our piece tells other entities, public and nonpublic, that we’re investing in this and that helps to inspire some confidence in programs and give confidence to other funders.”
The Met Council coordinates planning with cities in a seven-county region. This region includes Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Scott, and Washington Counties. Cities from these seven counties have to apply for the Livable Communities Program to receive grants from this specific program.
They must complete requirements that are a part of their comprehensive plan to re-enroll in the program.
“Seventy-six communities in the Twin Cities area right now are participating in the Livable Communities Program,” said Senior Manager for Livable Communities at the Met Council Sarah Berke.
The only cities in the metro area that the Met Council doesn’t coordinate with are Rockford, Northfield, Hanover, and New Prague. The Council is going to be announcing some program application dates and information about how to apply to these programs within the next couple of months.
The Met Council has provided Rogers with three different grants from the Livable Communities Program in the past few years. The first was a $942,500 grant from the Livable Communities Demonstration Act in 2019.
The Met Council also partnered up with Minnesota Housing and the State of Minnesota to give Rogers a Local Housing Incentives Award in 2021 for $1.5 million to help expand affordable housing. The latest grant that was given to the city on Jan. 18 is a Tax Based Revitalization Account (TBRA) grant.
TBRA grants are meant cleaning up contaminated land that could be put to use in the community. As a result of cleaning up these contaminants, the land can be put to use to create jobs and/or provide affordable housing.
This TBRA grant is $231,400 and will go towards removing asbestos from buildings and contaminated soil cleanup to make the site in Rogers usable.
“Those properties are sometimes within the buildings like asbestos or other contaminates are many times within the soil from past uses. The identified contaminator is no longer around or doesn’t have the ability to clean up those properties,” Barajas said.
Hennepin County is giving a $286,700 Environmental Response Fund grant to the city that will also help with cleaning up the contaminated site.
The 1.9-acre site has several different buildings that reside there currently that will need to be demolished, including the current Senior Center and everything that is attached to it and a steel shed behind the Senior Center.
The developer of the site Duffy Development Inc. purchased an antique shop and its land to the south of where the Senior Center is. They sold the antique shop building because Duffy only needs the parking lot and not the building.
“Everything from the antique store to the south up to John Deer Lane that fronts Main Street, all of those buildings would be taken down,” City Administrator of Rogers Steve Stahmer said.
Duffy Development’s redevelopment plan includes an affordable 40-unit senior apartment, a new senior center within the apartment building, green space, a plaza, and 3,000 square feet of retail space.
The city of Rogers hopes to close on the sale of the property to Duffy Development Inc. within the first half of 2023. Construction is estimated to start later on in 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.