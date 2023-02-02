Rogers affordable senior apartment construction on Main Street to start in 2023

(Photo courtesy of the city of Rogers)

The city of Rogers is redeveloping Main Street with the help of funding from the Metropolitan Council. The Rogers City Council has approved an affordable senior apartment building on Main Street. A rendering of the future 40-unit building is shown here.

The city of Rogers has received almost $3 million in grant money from Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council for the Main Street Redevelopment Project. The Met Council is funding 15 different initiatives in the metro area with $5 million in grants.

They are for investment in brownfield cleanup for redevelopment and affordable housing. These grants are a part of the Met Council’s Livable Communities Program.

