Rogers 11-year-old ‘still finds joy in things, good in people’

(Photo courtesy of Jamie Hoyt)

Rogers resident Jacen Hoyt, 11, is pictured after receiving his green belt in Taekwondo a few months ago.

Rogers resident, 11-year-old Jacen Hoyt, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2021. Although his battle with Leukemia has been tough, Jacen Hoyt doesn’t let cancer define him or stop him from giving back as much as he can.

His parents said that he always tries to give the money that he earns to his parents or donate it to the hospital that he goes to.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments