Rogers 11-year-old ‘still finds joy in things, good in people’

Rogers resident, 11-year-old Jacen Hoyt, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2021. Although his battle with Leukemia has been tough, Jacen Hoyt doesn’t let cancer define him or stop him from giving back as much as he can.
His parents said that he always tries to give the money that he earns to his parents or donate it to the hospital that he goes to.
“Being nice to people, you will gain. Being rude to people, you will lose. If you’re nice to people, other people will be nice to you. If you’re mean to people, other people will be mean to you,” Jacen Hoyt said.
Jacen Hoyt’s parents Jamie Hoyt and John Hoyt and their family moved to Rogers in 2014. Jacen Hoyt has two older sisters Jadyn and Jaina, and a deceased older brother named John Jr., who passed away in January from heart complications.
Community support
Jacen Hoyt said that his brother John Jr. Hoyt is his favorite person. Through all the hardships that the Hoyt family has been going through, they’ve felt an overwhelming amount of support from the Rogers community.
Jamie Hoyt said that she’s extremely grateful to the community. Even strangers have helped out during Christmas, dropped off food, donated money, or offered support to the Hoyt family in other ways.
The Hoyt family also tries to give back as much as they can. They donated bags of food to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
“We do as many donations as we can, the last big donation we did was through his program called Jacen Strong. We did food bags, so we got soups and snacks and stuff for each of the patients to have their own stash of food in their rooms,” Jamie Hoyt said.
Diagnosis
Jacen Hoyt was taken to the hospital on Nov. 20, 2021, because he had a fever and pain in his hips and legs. Four days later he was diagnosed with Leukemia and admitted to Children’s Minnesota Hospital.
In the next few days, Jacen Hoyt went through spinal taps, a bone marrow biopsy, and chemotherapy. He was finally more accurately diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) with a Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) mutation.
The Philadelphia chromosome mutation is a rare form of leukemia. According to John Hoyt, the Ph+ mutation makes Jacen Hoyt’s treatments much more intense than typical acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
He missed most of fourth-grade for the 2021-22 school year after his diagnosis.
The Hoyt family has thanked his fourth-grade teacher Denise Wallesen, for tutoring and helping out Jacen Hoyt at home when he wasn’t able to be in the classroom.
Now, he’s been able to go to school most of the time except for when he was going through an intense round of treatment at the beginning of the school year. During these treatments, Jacen Hoyt would go into the hospital for his treatments, come home for three or four days, then go back to the hospital and stay there for two weeks.
The treatments destroy not only the cancer but regular healthy cells as well, making him more susceptible to disease. As a result, he has low cell counts.
“His counts are still low as far as a healthy kids, that’s by design. They keep the counts low on purpose so that they can keep killing any leukemia that might be reproducing in his blood,” John Hoyt said.
Moving forward
As of now, Jacen Hoyt has been going to school, playing with friends, participating in Taekwondo, and sleeping over at friend’s houses a lot more than at the start of his diagnosis. He’s been practicing to hopefully become a member of the Black Belt Club and Competition Team for Taekwondo.
His Taekwondo teacher Anthony Wronski has been very helpful when Jacen Hoyt has treatments. Wronski has been sending Jacen Hoyt videos so that he can practice Taekwondo at home. That way he can learn Taekwondo at home and then go back and test for his belts.
“I’m going to try and do basketball. I’m also trying to set up a DND (Dungeons and Dragons) campaign,” Jacen Hoyt said.
He wants to eventually get a hermit crab as a pet once he gets to a certain point in his treatment when he isn’t as susceptible to disease, since hermit crabs can carry bacteria.
He also enjoys playing video games such as Fortnite and Skyrim, board games, and with legos. In May, the Hoyt family is going to Michigan to a blacksmithing event where an experienced blacksmith will teach Jacen Hoyt how to forge something through blacksmithing.
His treatments have become more spaced out than they used to be. As of now, he gets a spinal tap and chemotherapy every six weeks.
“Right now we are doing amazing, for now, it’s the maintenance of keeping everything gone so we can wean him off the chemo and then see what happens,” Jamie Hoyt said.
Benefit
Deanna Huffman, Natalie Morrison, Gregg and Jordan Tisor, and Carla Biederman are hosting the benefit fundraiser to raise money for Jacen Hoyt’s medical bill expenses. The Jacen Hoyt Benefit Fundraiser will be from 5-8 p.m. on March 25 at the 21st Century Bank Event Center on 22350 South Diamond Lake Road, Rogers.
The benefit will have dinner, a silent auction, bake sale, and a market. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. They will have vendors at the benefit including Mary Kay, Stitch and Tie Creations, Adorn MN, and Pampered Chef.
They are still taking donations and have volunteer positions for anyone who wants to help out. To attend the Jacen Hoyt Benefit Fundraiser and support the Hoyt family, RSVP by March 18 on eventbrite.com.
“Stuff like cancer or family loss hasn’t really broken him. He still finds joy in things and finds the good in people and finds the happiness in the world. That’s the cornerstone of his personality. If you were going to use one word to explain anything about him, joyful. That’s one word that could be used to describe him,” John Hoyt said.
