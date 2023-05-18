Pictured are the people who raised the flags for the six branches of the military. From left to right: Justin Cook, Randy “Hook” Eberling, Rick Ronning, Henry Bocke, Jim Winkelman, Brandon Graunke, Joe Herzog, Jim Reynolds, Lee Ashfeld, Dale “Bucky” Young, Al Gulden, Luke Schaper.
The Rockford Lions Club hosted the Rockford Veterans Memorial Dedication and flag raising on May 8. Over 200 people attended the event that took place in Riverside Park. The dedication was originally supposed to take place on April 22, but was rescheduled due to flooding from the Crow River.
The construction of the Rockford Veterans Memorial was made possible by The Rockford Lions Club, the City of Rockford, and of course everyone who donated to the memorial. The monument is located on the north side of Riverside Park, marking the entrance to the town.
The event started with the ribbon cutting then Rockford Lions Club member and Veterans Memorial Committee Chair, Scott Soukup spoke.
“The memorial we dedicate here today originally started as an idea that the Lions Club had nearly 14 years ago. Now, with the help and support of so many, and the partnership of the City of Rockford, that idea has become a reality. Rockford Veterans Memorial. Yes, it is a memorial however, we hope it will be an example, a symbol, so much more,” Soukup said.
Soukup spoke of the memorial as a place to remember, reflect, tell stories of a loved one who served, to laugh, and maybe even cry.
“May it also be an example of our community’s commitment to honor and never forget those who have served. To respect and appreciate those who are currently serving, and may it inspire younger generations to stand up and serve in the future. So to those veterans here today, and veterans everywhere, I humbly say ‘Thank you for your sacrifice and your service, thank you,”’ Soukup said.
Next, veterans from the Delano American Legion Post #377 made an entrance with the United States flag, the Minnesota flag, and the Prisoner of War (POW) flag. Commander Paul Hoiland raised the United States flag while the Delano Honor Guard raised the state flag and POW flag.
At the same time, 2nd Lieutenant of the United States Air Force Casey Donohue sang the national anthem. Then, Deacon of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Parish in Delano Joe Kittok, an army veteran who had multiple tours in Vietnam, gave the invocation of the monument.
Rockford Mayor Renee Hafften gave the pledge of allegiance. After the pledge of allegiance Steve Huston, a member of the Veterans Memorial Committee, honored the memorial with a speech he titled “Looking forward but never forget.”
“This project has been a collaboration between many in our community, but the main drivers have been the veterans in our Rockford area, the Rockford Lions, the City of Rockford, our business community, families and individuals wanting to honor our veterans, and of course our donors,” Huston said.
After Huston spoke, the presentation of colors involving the six branches of the military took place including the United States Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Navy, and Space Force. Justin Cook and Randy “Hook” Eberling raised the army flag first, then Jim Reynolds and Dale “Bucky” Young raised the navy flag.
Next, Brandon Graunke and Joe Herzog raised the Marine Corps flag then Lee Ashfeld of the Veterans Memorial Committee and Jim Winkelman raised the Air Force flag. Lastly, Henry Bocke and Rick Ronning raised the Coast Guard flag followed by Al Gulden and Luke Schaper raising the Space Force flag.
The dedication was concluded with a 21-Gun Salute and then a return of the colors.
