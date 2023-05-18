The Rockford Lions Club hosted the Rockford Veterans Memorial Dedication and flag raising on May 8. Over 200 people attended the event that took place in Riverside Park. The dedication was originally supposed to take place on April 22, but was rescheduled due to flooding from the Crow River.

The construction of the Rockford Veterans Memorial was made possible by The Rockford Lions Club, the City of Rockford, and of course everyone who donated to the memorial. The monument is located on the north side of Riverside Park, marking the entrance to the town.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments