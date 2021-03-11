It was a long shot and because of a long shot that Rockford boys basketball team manager and senior Colton Stroh was able to actually play in the varsity game on senior night last week.
This year, Stroh has become the halftime entertainment because of COVID-19 protocols. Coach Michael Tauber said the student with special needs shoots half-court shots during all of halftime to the crowd’s delight.
“He regularly makes multiple half-court shots,” said Tauber. “One game, he hit five straight shots. The crowd loves him. They call it the Stroh Show. People at home watching the games on live stream comment all the time that they watch the whole halftime because they want to see how many he can make.”
When Tauber decided to dress Stroh as a player on senior night for a chance to get in the game, he made sure he did all the paper work to make him eligible. The team spent 10 minutes at practice the day prior to teach Colton two different plays. In particular, the shot would be from about half court.
“When we checked him in, Colton went to the half-court circle and got a pass from his buddy Ryan Boysen,” said Tauber. “He let it fly and knocked it down. It was fantastic. Then, at the very end of the game, we got the ball one last time and set Colton up for one last shot and he nailed it again. What a great night for him.”
There have been more than 150,000 likes on Twitter and thousands more on other social media platforms of the videos of Colton hitting the two shots.
“I was getting excited and hyped about it,” Colton said about knowing he will be going into the game. “I thought on my first shot that I had missed the basket. I was happy to make it and make the crowd go wild.”
Colton has never played organized basketball, but said he started practicing shooting half-court shots while players were lifting weights during practice.
“This is my last time being on the court before I graduate,” added Colton. “It was special because I wanted to be on the court with my friends.”
Tauber said most of the ninth to 11th grade parents gave up their tickets so the seniors could have fellow students there that night.
“There were a lot of students there for the first time all season in this unique year,” said Tauber about how fans were limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. “They made it seem almost normal. The student fans went crazy and Colton was very, very excited.”
