The Rockford varsity baseball team played two of their three scheduled Wright County Conference games last week. Losing 10-0 to Watertown-Mayer April 19, and 3-2 to New London-Spicer April 21, before being rained out April 22. The Rockets record stands at 1-3 on the young season.
Watertown-Mayer
Conference-favorite Watertown-Mayer Royals came to Rockford on another chili day for high school baseball. The Rockets continued an early season pattern of falling behind early, but on this day, there would be no rally for the Rockets. Watertown jumped out to a 6-0 after two innings Scoring runs on only three hits while the home team contributed with four walks and three errors.
“We came out flat to start the game,” Coach Jacob Kraft said. “Everything we did well during our first two games we did poorly today, and a very good team took advantage of our mistakes and made us pay, it was disappointing.”
The Royals tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth innings and two more in the seventh.
Four pitchers threw in the game for Rockford. Seniors Max Hudlow, Logan Eisentrager, Joey Cook and Nolan Perry.
Rockets managed only one hit in the game a sixth inning infield single by Hudlow.
New London-Spicer
The sun finally made an appearance for a game April 21 as the Rockets traveled to New London-Spicer to take on the Wildcats. Once again, the team fell behind as the Wildcats tallied two runs on three hits in the first inning.
The Rocket offense remained grounded until the fourth inning when following a hit batsmen Junior Alex Altmann launched his first home run of the year to right center field to tie the game. The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Wildcats scored the winning run on a hit batsman and a throwing error.
“Much better ballgame then earlier this week, but a tough loss,” Kraft said. “We had opportunities to win the game a couple of times and just could not get a clutch hit when we needed it.”
The Rockets left six runners on base five in scoring position for the game.
Junior Luke Pilot started on the mound for Rockford. He pitched four innings giving up two runs on five hits and struck out three batters. Freshman William Haas took the tough luck loss by giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out five batters in two and two thirds’ innings of relief.
The Rockets collected just five hits on the day led by Altmann’s Home run and Sophomore Aiden Smith’s two hits. Cook added a double and Junior Nick Binnebose had a sixth inning single.
Coming up
Friday, Mother Nature picked up another win during this cold and rainy spring baseball season. The Rockets scheduled game at Annandale was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a double header when the Cardinals come to Rockford Tuesday, May 17.
Next up for the Rockets is a double header at defending Class 2A State Champion Glencoe Tuesday, April 26, and a rematch Litchfield Thursday, April 28. Rockford won the season opener against Litchfield 3-1.
