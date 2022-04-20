The 2022 Rockford Varsity Baseball season finally got underway with a pair of exciting well played ballgames under first year Head Coach Jacob Kraft. The Rockets opened the week April 12 with Conference rivals the Dragons of Litchfield and pulled out a 3-1 victory and Wednesday, April 13, in cold conditions the Rockets rallied but fell short to the Osseo Orioles 5-4.
Litchfield
The home opener against the Dragons was a pitcher’s duel with both teams struggling to put together scoring opportunities.
Junior Luke Pilot got the nod on the mound for the Rockets. He gave up one unearned run, scattered two hits and struck out five in six innings of work.
The Dragons threatened to score big in the first, but the Rockets held them scoreless with help from their defense. Senior catcher Max Hudlow threw out a would-be base stealer and middle infielders senior Nolan Perry and sophomore Wilson Sanderson turned a nifty 4-6-3 double play to end the Dragon rally.
“That was big to get out of the first inning without giving up a run,” said Coach Kraft. “We been working a lot on infield defense and turning double plays while practicing inside, it was fun to see it translated on to the field.”
The Dragons did push their only run across in the second inning courtesy of their only two hits of the game.
The Rocket bats stayed silent until the fourth inning when Perry and Hudlow let off with singles, then Junior Alex Altmann walked to load the bases. Senior Joey Cook looped a flyball single to right to tie the game and Junior Nick Binnebose put the Rockets in the lead with a single to right field that scored two runs.
That would be all the offense that Pilot would need as he shut down the Dragon offense in the fifth and sixth inning to record his first varsity win. Altmann came on in the seventh inning and struck out the side to seal the win and pick up his first save.
“Great pitching and defense with some timely hitting. Great way to start the season,” Kraft said after picking up his first win as a varsity coach. “Just a great team win, everyone contributed in some way.”
The Rockets had six hits in the game, two for Cook and Binnebose and one each for Perry and Hudlow. Binnebose had two RBIs and Cook had one RBI.
Osseo
April 13 the temperature dropped to the mid 30’s for a 7 p.m. start against the Class 4A Osseo Orioles. The Rockets found themselves in an early hole giving up five runs in the first three innings courtesy of six Orioles hits and one Rocket error.
Like the day before, the Rocket bats were as cold as the weather until the fourth inning. Leadoff walks by Sanderson and junior Ethan Egbert and an error put runners in scoring position for Perry who popped a wind aided single to centerfield to plate both runners and cut the deficit to 5-2.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Rockets added two more runs taking advantage of two Oriole errors. The Rockets rally fell short in the bottom of the seventh as the Orioles were able to escape as the Rockets left the bases loaded for a 5-4 Oriole victory.
“Extremely proud of our team, we got down early and in these cold temps we could have very easily caved in and given up, but we kept fighting to the very last pitch against a very good team in Osseo,” Kraft said. “But in the end we should have won the game, and we expect to win these games.”
Two youngsters made their varsity debuts on the mound. Sophomore Aiden Smith pitched two innings giving up four runs on five hits while striking out one. Freshman William Hass went five in his debut giving up one run on two hits while striking out eight.
“Both of our young pitchers had some first game nerves but battled all night against a very good hitting team in not ideal baseball weather,” Kraft said. “Both guys have bright futures and will be exciting to watch the rest of the careers.”
The Rockets collected nine hits on the night led by Perry’s two hits and two RBI’s, Sanderson added two hits and two walks. Single hits for Hudlow, Cook, Egbert, and Senior Logan Eisentrager.
Thursday, April 14’s game against section favorite Southwest Christian was postponed due to cold temperatures. The Rockets next game was at home Tuesday, April 19, against Watertown. They will then travel to New London Spicer Thursday, April 21, and wrap up the week Friday, April 22, in Annandale both games are 4:30 p.m. starts.
