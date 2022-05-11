The Rocket Baseball team split a double header with Dassel-Cokato May 3 winning 12-6 and dropping game two 7-1. May 5 they upset previously undefeated Watertown-Mayer 10-4 and beat St. Louis Park 7-5 to wrap up the week May 6.
Dassel-Cokato
The May 3 double header brought the Chargers of Dassel-Cokato to town under a rare mostly sunny afternoon in Rockford. The Rockets fell behind in game one surrendering two runs on two Charger hits in the first inning. It did not take long for the Rockets to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Following a leadoff double by senior Nolan Perry, junior Nick Binnebose tied the game with an opposite field home run. With the game tied 2-2 after one inning the Rockets went on to score the next seven runs in innings two through four.
In the fifth inning, the Chargers scored two runs on two hits and a Rocket error, but the home team rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning on RBI hits by Altmann and Cook to give the Rockets a 12-4 lead. The Chargers scored two runs in the top of the sixth to finish the scoring in game one as the Rocket took game one 12-6.
Rocket bats produced 12 runs on 14 hits. Altmann had three hits and two RBIs, Perry and Binnebose each with two hits and two RBIs, Cook stayed hot with two hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Aiden Smith added three hits, senior Carter Edwards had a hit and Hudlow added an RBI single.
Hudlow picked up his second win on the season. He pitched four innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out eight.
Game two
Game two was all Dassel-Cokato. They again scored in the first inning on a solo home run and added two runs in the third inning on two hits and two Rocket errors. The Chargers added four runs in the fourth inning on two hits, two walks and one Rocket error.
After collecting fourteen hits in game one Rocket bats were mostly silent in game two as two Charger pitchers limited the Rockets to three hits. Single hits by Sophomore Wilson Sanderson, Cook and a fifth inning RBI single by Hudlow.
Watertown
The Rockets headed to Watertown May 5 to take on the undefeated number four ranked team in Class 2A and came away with an upset victory 10-4 over the Royals. The Royals had beat the Rockets 10-0 in an earlier game this season.
“We wanted to come out and show we are better than we played earlier against Watertown,” Coach Jacob Kraft said. “Watertown is one of the favorites in our section and one of the top teams in our conference, it was great to see us put together a well-rounded game against them.”
Freshman lefthander William Haas set the tone on the mound holding the hot-hitting Royals scoreless for the first five innings. He pitched five and one-third innings allowing two runs (zero earned) on two hits and striking out five batters before being removed due to his pitch count.
“Will was great. He kept us in the game until our bats came alive,” Kraft said. “We made some nice defensive plays behind him as well against a very good team.”
The Royals kept the Rocket bats at bay until the fourth inning when Altmann scored on a bases loaded walk to Smith. They then erupted for four runs on five hits. Run scoring hits by Hudlow and Sanderson an RBI ground out by Smith gave the Rockets a 5-0 lead after five innings.
Both teams scored two runs in the sixth inning and scored again in the seventh inning.
“Another big hit from Aiden,” Kraft said of Smith double. “Adding those runs in the top of the seventh were huge. It gave us some breathing room.”
The Rocket bats were hot as they pounded out 10 hits. Two hits each for Cook, Altmann and Sanderson. Smith added a double and five RBIs. Single hits for Perry, Binnebose and Hudlow who also picked up four walks in the game.
St. Louis Park
Saturday Class 4A St Louis Park was the non-conference opponent. After three innings the Rockets led 3-2 scoring single runs in each inning on two run scoring hits by Altmann and an RBI single by Pilot. The Orioles countered with single runs in the first and second inning.
In the fourth inning, the Rockets erupted for three runs on one hit taking an advantage of a walk and two Oriole errors. The score remained 5-2 until the sixth inning when the Orioles scored a run on a sacrifice fly to cut the Rocket lead to 5-3.
The Rockets added to big insurance runs in the top of the seventh to push the lead to 7-3. After a pair of singles put runners on the corners Hudlow delivered a sacrifice fly and Smith added an RBI double.
The two extra runs were needed as the Orioles fought to the end in their last at bats. With two outs the Orioles cut the lead in half with a two-run triple. The game ended on a fly ball to left field with the Orioles leaving the bases loaded and the Rockets holding on to a 7-5 win.
Pilot started on the mound for the Rockets. Perry picked up the win pitching three and two-thirds innings giving up two earned runs on four hits. Cook came on to get the final out and recorded his first save of the year.
“This is a huge win not only for our varsity program but all levels of Rockford baseball,” Kraft said. “We proved we can compete against anyone in the entire state no matter the size of the school.” The Rockets are in the smaller Class 2A level.
The Rockets are now 5-6 on the season and 4-5 in the conference. Rockets host New London Spicer Thursday, May 12, at 4:30 p.m. after games earlier in the week against Holy Family and Howard Lake.
