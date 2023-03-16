Rockford Area Schools chooses new superintendent

(Photo courtesy of rockford area schools)

Jeffery Ridlehoover will become the superintendent of Rockford Area Schools starting July 1.

Rockford Area Schools have chosen Dr. Jeffery Ridlehoover as its new superintendent. Current Rockford Area Schools Superintendent Rhonda Dean will be retiring later this year.

The Rockford Area School District Board of Education contracted with the superintendent search firm School Exec Connect in early January. After they were contracted, School Exec Connect consultants Dr. Kenneth Dragseth, Dr. David Clough, and Robert Ostlund corresponded with the district and community members to determine what characteristics they would like their new superintendent to have.

