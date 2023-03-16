Rockford Area Schools chooses new superintendent

Rockford Area Schools have chosen Dr. Jeffery Ridlehoover as its new superintendent. Current Rockford Area Schools Superintendent Rhonda Dean will be retiring later this year.
The Rockford Area School District Board of Education contracted with the superintendent search firm School Exec Connect in early January. After they were contracted, School Exec Connect consultants Dr. Kenneth Dragseth, Dr. David Clough, and Robert Ostlund corresponded with the district and community members to determine what characteristics they would like their new superintendent to have.
“We met with students, staff, community members, and board members to find out what they were looking for in a new superintendent, so we did that through focus groups and individual interviews. Then we did an online survey for anyone who wanted to give their input,” Dragseth said.
Using this information, the board and consultants put together a superintendent profile based on the desired skills and characteristics that students, the school board, parents, community members, and staff wanted their new superintendent to have.
Some of these characteristics include a strong decisive leader, strong educational and administrative experience, makes decisions based on what is best for the students but also values their voice, and being a transparent and effective communicator with a focus on listening, speaking, and writing.
The position was advertised and candidates were recruited from Jan. 20 through Feb. 17. On Feb. 22, the school board and School Exec Connect consultants met to select candidates to be interviewed.
“There were about 22 original candidates that started with Exec Connect and then Exec Connect gave us their top five choices. From there we had about an hour-long interview with each of those five candidates,” Rockford Area Schools School Board Treasurer Jenny Kneeland said.
These interviews took place on Feb. 24. The candidates had to submit a resume, application, at least four letters of reference, a copy of their graduate transcripts, and a copy of their licensure. All this information was received by the board, and the board narrowed down the field to three finalists after the interviews.
There were three days of interviews in which they interviewed one of the candidates a day. Each candidate interview process took around three hours and involved a community question-and-answer session and a final board interview.
“They toured the district and met with student groups, staff groups, and community groups. There was a community meeting and all of the people who attended those received a sheet that asked ‘How do you think this person matches up with the profile?’ and ‘Do you have any questions for the board?’” Dragseth said.
The question-and-answer session was an hour long. During this time, community members got to ask the superintendent candidates any questions that they had.
Many different people attended the final three candidate interviews including parents, staff members, the city of Greenfield Mayor Brad Johnson, and other community members.
“After that, the board, School Exec Connect, and the candidate had dinner together. Then at 7 p.m., we started the final interview and they got one hour for the final interview,” Rockford Area School Board Clerk Jessica Johnson said.
The Rockford School Board decided to go forward with contract negotiations with Ridlehoover on March 1. According to Johnson, one of the main reasons they chose Ridlehoover is because the community made it clear that they wanted a superintendent with experience and instructional leadership.
“He’s worked in excellent school districts in Mounds View and Wayzata and Sartell-St. Stephen. He has a strong background of leadership and he also has a strong background of engaging the public and the staff,” Dragseth continued. “He’s very well-liked and supported by those groups. So he comes with a wealth of experience and what I would call a personal style of being very open and transparent and engaging with the public and the staff.”
Ridlehoover was a chemistry teacher at Lakeville Area Public Schools and then became a chemistry teacher at Champlin Park High School. He was an associate principal at Wayzata Public Schools, a principal and then an assistant superintendent at Mounds View Public Schools, an Adjunct Professor at Hamline University, and is currently the superintendent at Sartell-St. Stephen.
Ridlehoover will start at Rockford Area Schools on July 1.
“The school board, as members of the community, we’re just really excited for Dr. Ridlehoover’s expertise and knowledge that he’ll bring to our district. We know that he was the top choice and we’re just excited to see what he can do with our district and our community,” Kneeland said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.