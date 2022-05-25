This Saturday, May 28 at 6:50 p.m., The Fabulous Armadillos will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony prior to the start of their popular show “What’s Going On” – songs from the Vietnam Era. The concert will be performed at the
Summerfield Amphitheater located right off I-94 at the St. Michael exit.
Major John Donovan, U.S. Army, Ret., a narrator during the concert, had this to say, “This show perfectly captures the meaning of Memorial Day by paying tribute to those who gave the last full measure of devotion in the service of our country. It is a show that resonates with all generations of veterans, but especially those from the Vietnam era.”
The Fabulous Armadillos have been preforming this show for four years now. Next to their “Eagles Tribute" show, it has become one of the most requested concerts in their repertoire. They have conducted over 50 performances of the show to an estimated 39,000 concert attendees. Audience members have called the show, “cathartic”, “healing” and “rocking.”
Greg Armstrong creator of the show and keyboardist for the Fabulous Armadillos said this, “Since this concert is being performed over Memorial Day weekend, we felt it only fitting to include a ceremony prior to the start of the concert to pay tribute to those service-members who gave their lives to our country. The ceremony will begin ten minutes prior to the start of the show.”
Attendees will be treated to songs by Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and other iconic artists from the sixties. Tickets are still available and may be obtained by going to summerfieldlive.com As a special thank-you to our veterans, the venue has offered a 50% discount to any veteran who wishes to purchase tickets. For more information on this show or other upcoming performances go to: fabulousarmadillos.com/shows.
