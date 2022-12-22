Growing with a fire department is not something every firefighter gets to do. But Maple Grove Firefighter Rob Pearson got to do it just before he retired this fall.
After over 37 years of service to the Maple Grove Fire Department, Pearson retired officially from the department on Sept. 30.
Beginnings
Pearson began his firefighting career as a member of the Maple Grove Fire Explorers Post in 1981.
“I had a friend at North View Junior High who lived in Maple Grove and I grew up in Brooklyn Park,” he said. “Like many kids, my favorite TV show was ‘Emergency.’ I knew I wanted to be a firefighter. Once I turned 14, my friend was on the Maple Grove Fire Explorers Post.”
At the time, Brooklyn Park did not have a fire explorers post, so Pearson joined his friend at Maple Grove.
The Maple Grove Fire Department was created by Roger Kochera, who would become Maple Grove’s first fire chief, and Osseo’s then-fire chief Pete Phenow in 1975. The Maple Grove Fire Explorers Post started in 1977.
“It was one of the earliest fire explorer posts in the state,” Pearson said.
He joined the Maple Grove Fire Department in June 1985 when he turned 18. At that time, the city only had two fire stations.
“I was at station one on Hemlock,” he said. “That was our original station.”
He added that in the early 1980s, the firefighters were still riding on the tailboards of the fire trucks. He said the first enclosed cabs on the trucks didn’t come to Maple Grove until 1988.
“Back then we had long rubber boots and the long jackets,” Pearson said. “Now we have bunker pants. Our gear has dramatically changed over the years.”
He added that the training has improved over time, with better simulations and materials because of better data.
Moving up the ranks
During his time on the department, Pearson was under the leadership of all the fire chiefs Maple Grove has had – Kochera, Scott Anderson and Tim Bush.
He said each chief has had their own leadership style and background. The department was able to get funding to help the department with equipment, gear and remodeling.
During his time with MGFD, he served as a firefighter, fire lieutenant (June 1989), and fire captain (October 1991). In January 2005, he was selected to be an assistant fire chief under Fire Chief Scott Anderson’s tenure.
Memories
There are several things Pearson will remember from the past 37 years.
He said the city had its first fatal fire only two years ago, but that “we’ve had two more since.”
Pearson is also a paramedic. He said he went to many fatal accidents along Interstate 94 before the cable barriers were added in the median.
“We went to some horrendous ones,” he said. “The cables have done tremendous help.”
He mentioned in about 1989 or 1990, there were straight line winds that came through northern Maple Grove, with major damage to many houses in the Boundary Creek area between 101st and 108th Avenues. “Some houses were completely ripped off the foundations,” he said. “When it first occurred, we went house to house checking if people were okay, then spent the next 4-5 days protecting the neighborhood and coordinating clean-up. One house I was at had a metal lawn chair with all 4 legs completely embedded into the side of the house.”
Pearson also recalled around 1998, the fire department was called to a house fire of a home under construction in a new development at Bass Lake Road near Lawndale Lane. “It was extremely windy that night, spreading the first fire to five or six other homes under construction,” he said. “When we were responding down Bass Lake Road, miles away, we could see this incredible bright orange glow in the horizon. Rounding the corner we had 5+ partially complete homes under development all completely engulfed. It seemed like a dream.”
Another notable call he went to was a fire in April 2008. “I was there before the trucks,” he said. “It was the wind that was driving that fire. It was like a blow torch.”
The biggest things he will miss are his fellow firefighters and the social part of the job.
“I’m going to miss the people,” Pearson said. “Being on since age 14 and becoming a firefighter at age 18, there isn’t anybody on this fire department right now that I didn’t hire or have a part in the training.”
He continued, “In that group, I have a dozen of my closest friends because we’ve all kind of grown up together. Those are people I’m likely going to stay in touch with.”
Pearson said he will miss the feeling of community involvement and giving back to the city.
He has also appreciated the “solid commitment” from the City Council members. “That is unique,” he added. “That’s the one thing I hope that continues.”
Recognition
The Maple Grove City Council recognized Pearson’s service with the Fire Department at its Oct. 3 meeting.
Fire Chief Tim Bush presented Pearson with his helmet and a plaque.
Bush said in a memo, “Assistant Chief Pearson is recognized as a highly respected leader throughout the Minnesota Fire Service. He has a well-earned reputation as a trainer and incident commander. Rob actively participated as a member of the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association seeking out educational programs to share with others as a member of their education committee. In 2018, the Minnesota Ambulance Association recognized Rob as their EMS Educator of the year and in 2019, Governor Tim Walz awarded him the EMS Star.”
Future plans
Pearson is looking toward the next chapter of his life.
He just retired from his position as a paramedic with North Memorial after 36 years.
“I own a company, so I will still be running my small business,” he said. “I contract out and do first aid at small events.”
