Rogers High School’s graduating Class of 2022 had no ordinary journey to get to Thursday, June 9, the day more than 400 seniors graduated as part of RHS’s 18th graduation ceremony.
They began their high school careers as freshmen in the fall of 2018 and had a normal sophomore year. Then, in March 2020, the world was turned upside down when schools in Minnesota and across the United States closed due to COVID-19. Their junior year was a hybrid model, but the 2021-22 school year was memorable, as the seniors finished their careers with in-person learning, just as they had nearly four years ago.
In front of a packed Rogers High School field house, the 2022 RHS graduation ceremony lasted approximately 80 minutes. The ceremony began with the presentation of colors, the procession of the graduates and an introduction from Rogers principal Jason Paurus.
The first speaker was Independent School District 728 superintendent Dr. Dan Bittman. Bitman told the graduates that they have persevered, prioritized meaningful relationships, showed compassion and had a will to make change. Bittman advised the graduates to learn from the experiences of the past two years and continue to grow together. He told the graduates that the choices they make for the rest of their lives will have a tremendous impact on others.
Two young men gave speeches to their fellow graduates: Luke Strassburg and Jack Wain, who have been lifelong friends. Strassburg will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities this fall to study data science. Wain will also be a Gopher and will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to likely pursue a statistics degree.
Strassburg told the graduates that the legacy of the Rogers High School Class of 2022 has been built not only over the last four years, but over the last 13 years and will be determined by what they do in the future. He told a story about how students at his old elementary school, Hassan Elementary School, were in awe at his accomplishment.
“Thirteen years is a long time, impossible to comprehend for an elementary schooler,” Strassburg said.
Wain said to remember the friendships they made throughout their four years at RHS and to look forward to the ones made in the future.
Following the speeches by Strassburg and Wain, the Rogers High School choirs under the direction of Samuel Eckberg performed “Homeward Bound.”
Before the graduates received their diplomas, there was one last speech. The Class of 2022 chose RHS social studies teacher Tracy Shermock as their faculty speaker. Shermock’s speech was titled, “Courage over Comfort.” She told the graduates that she almost told Paurus that she would not speak because she is uncomfortable speaking in public. But then she accepted after she realized that the graduates were asked to go outside of their comfort zones every day at RHS in order to succeed.
Shermock gave three pieces of advice to the graduates. The first was to make big choices carefully but also to not miss out on opportunities because something is new or scary. She also reminded the graduates that it’s OK if their post-secondary plans and goals change.
“I wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t accepted that first teaching opportunity in Waubun, a small town in northern Minnesota, even though it meant accepting the offer and moving five hours away on Friday, starting school that Monday and finding a roommate on Craigslist in the two days in between,” Shermock said.
Secondly, Shermock told the graduates that true and consistent happiness is worked for, not wished for. Finally, she told the graduates to choose their community carefully.
Then came the moment the seniors had been waiting for since September 2018: the conferral of diplomas. Twenty-three students graduated with high honors: a GPA of 4.0 and above. The first graduate to receive his diploma was Peyton Belka, son of Rogers boys basketball head coach and health teacher Joe Belka. Peyton played for the Royals for three seasons. He will continue his basketball career at Concordia College-Moorhead and plans to study business.
After the presentation of the diplomas, Paurus told the graduates that it’s a great day to be a Class of ’22 Royal. He then presented the Class of 2022 to Bittman and the ISD 728 School Board, and the graduates threw their caps in the air, a moment 13 years in the making.
