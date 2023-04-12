Former North Hennepin Community College theater faculty and director Mike Ricci was recently named as a recipient of the Minnesota Association of Community Theatres Fliehr Award, which recognizes a lifetime of distinguished service to Minnesota theater.
Ricci, who directed the theater program at NHCC for 12 years, retired in May 2021.
The award “came as a complete surprise,” Ricci said. “I had no idea that anyone would have thought of me in that way. I feel very honored to be recognized for my theatre work in Minnesota, work that I always thought should somehow connect to the community while enriching everyone’s lives.”
In the 1990s, Ricci worked at Hibbing Community College, where he taught classes and directed productions with students and community members.
Ricci later moved to NHCC, teaching and mounting productions primarily with students, but also with community members.
Ricci called community theater an “integral part of any community.”
“I found that it gives many people who participate in it the creative outlet they need, as well as helping connect to their community by sharing their hard work and talent,” he said. “It comes as no surprise that the vast majority of students who get involved in theatre (both high school and college) will not go on to a professional career in it.
“However, they develop a love for the camaraderie and the skills they learn from being involved in productions. This is how I got my start in theatre, and it has served me well in the years since.”
Ricci hosted the Minnesota Association of Community Theatres festivals in Hibbing in 1999 and in Brooklyn Park in 2013.
“I’m happy that when I moved to Minnesota, I was able to direct a play with a company involved with MACT, and not only were they welcoming, but they proved very helpful in assisting me in making connections and finding theatre work,” Ricci said.
“I always wanted to pay them back for the kindness they showed me, and I was eventually able to host two state-wide festivals for the organization, as well as teaching workshops and adjudicating several festivals.”
During his career, Ricci also served in leadership positions with the American College Theatre Festival.
Ricci said that since retirement, he has been “volunteering at food shelves and mentoring high school students, as well as doing substitute teaching in numerous local high schools. I also got an opportunity to direct a production of Beauty and the Beast last fall.”
