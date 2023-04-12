Former North Hennepin Community College theater faculty and director Mike Ricci was recently named as a recipient of the Minnesota Association of Community Theatres Fliehr Award, which recognizes a lifetime of distinguished service to Minnesota theater.

Ricci, who directed the theater program at NHCC for 12 years, retired in May 2021.

