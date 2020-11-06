Retired US Air Force Major Derek Plymate served a full 21 years in a career than took him to far away places, such as Anchorage in Alaska, Ramstein Air Base in Germany and Kandahar in Afghanistan.
He retired four-years ago, settled in Hamel and still serves his country as a defense contractor for Northrup Grumman in Plymouth. A warhead engineer, he is designing new warheads and fuses for government weapons, such as a torpedo for the U.S. Navy.
“I want my kids to grow up in the free society that I knew as I was growing up,” he said. His kids are ages 15, 8 and 4.
A Minnesota native, Plymate comes from a family with a number of military veterans – his father, two grandfathers and a great-grandfather who served in World War II.
Following family tradition, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1995 and worked his way up to E5 Staff Sergeant. While serving in the enlisted ranks, he earned a degree in Aeronautics from Embry Aeronautical University. One day he was an enlisted man. The next day he was promoted to the ranks of officers.
His first assignment after his enlistment was in Anchorage. From there he went to Sacramento. After becoming an officer, he served in Las Vegas, at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany and at the Los Angeles Air Force base, where he served in the U.S. Space Command working with satellites and rockets.
Plymate was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1997 on the peacekeeping mission, Operation Southern Watch. While based in England in 1999 during Operation Allied Force, he was involved in sending weapons in aircraft to Yugoslavia, where Slobodan Milosevic was committing genocide against Serbians.
During the 2011 surge in Afghanistan, Plymate oversaw the training of Afghans to serve as police officers for their country.
Ironically, he was injured in the line of duty in Los Angeles rather than overseas. He injured his knee in a bad motorcycle accident on the freeway while riding to work in full uniform. He recovered sufficiently to serve in Afghanistan. Eventually, the knee injury prompted him to retire.
Plymate said he is fortunate to never have received medals for valor, such as the Bronze Star. He never was in a situation that required acts of valor. However, he was shot at in Afghanistan, and he was the only American at a base in Afghanistan.
Looking back on his military career, he said he enjoyed the camaraderie with U.S. and foreign military. He has memories of serving in foreign countries, where he learned their customs. His memories of travel to Afghanistan after 9/11 are good and bad. He summed up his career as “very interesting.”
Now that he is back in Minnesota, Plymate is a dedicated member of the Hamel American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He has been a Legion member for 20 years. “The Legion is part of who I am,” he said.
2020 has been a difficult year for both the Hamel VFW and the Hamel Legion, Plymate said. Restrictions surrounding large public gatherings prompted the Hamel Rodeo planning committee to postpone the event until next year. This decision cut off a major source of funds that has supported the VFW, the Legion and their charitable causes. The VFW has been unable to continue fund raising events, such as dinner dances and comedy club visits.
The public still can support veterans by donating to the VFW and the Legion and buying and selling poppies. Also, civilians can volunteer for the VFW and the Legion without being members and promote patriotism and Americanism. “This is not political,” Plymate said.
He asked people to remember the sacrifices of veterans and thank them for their service and potentially sacrificing their lives. “It means a lot to them,” he said.
