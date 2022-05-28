State Representative Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) officially filed for to run for State Representative in House District 37A May 18. Robbins won the Republican endorsement for the seat in March on the first ballot.
“Filing Day is always exciting as it makes my candidacy official,” said Rep. Robbins. “I am working hard for my constituents here at the Capitol every day until the end of session, but am looking forward to getting out door knocking and connecting with voters in our district as soon as we adjourn.”
The Minnesota Supreme Court issued new legislative districts Feb. 15 in response to population shifts identified in the 2020 Census. House District 37A includes Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, and western Maple Grove.
“The constituents I hear from are frustrated. They are facing record inflation, rising crime and are worried about their kids’ and grandchildrens’ futures,” noted Robbins. “I am fighting every day to help families and seniors by returning the State’s multi-billion surplus to taxpayers through permanent tax relief, including ending the tax on Social Security. I will also continue working to keep our communities safe and ensure all students have the opportunity for an excellent education.”
Kristin Robbins is seeking a third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Robbins lives with her husband, Brent, in Maple Grove. They have three grown daughters.
