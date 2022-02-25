Rep. Lucero announces run for state Senate

State Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Saint Michael, announced he is running for the Minnesota Senate in this November’s general election, Feb. 16. The area was previously represented by Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, but new legislative maps moved the district boundaries resulting in Sen. Kiffmeyer being in a different district. The redrawn Senate District 30 area includes the communities of Albertville, Elk River, Hanover, Nowthen, Otsego, Rockford Township, Saint Michael and western Oak Grove.
“It has been a true honor serving Wright County and a sliver of Hennepin County as State Representative for the last eight years working hard upholding our constitutional values and priorities,” Lucero said. “During my time in office, I’ve been a leading voice for truth on many issues including pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-law enforcement, medical freedom, education transparency, election integrity, tax cuts and more.”
Lucero is a small business owner and his professional background includes 18 years in the cybersecurity industry and over a decade as a real estate agent. His academic background includes bachelor’s degrees in both law enforcement and computer forensics and an MBA from the U of M Carlson School of Management.
“I have immense appreciation for the support residents of current House District 30B have given me and I look forward to bringing my professional and legislative experience to the Minnesota Senate,” Lucero said.
