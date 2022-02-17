Rental townhome community coming to Maple Grove

The Maple Grove approved development plans for a 220-unit rental townhome development at its Feb. 7 meeting.
The Summerwell Maple Grove development would be located south of County Road 81, between Maple Grove Parkway and Ranchview Lane.
Planning Manager Peter Vickerman said the two-story townhomes would have two to four bedrooms, and range in size from 1,200-2,000 square feet. All homes would have 2.5 bathrooms. Each townhome would a two-car garage with a 20-foot driveway.
The buildings would have a contemporary farmhouse or contemporary colonial design. They would have light-colored vertical siding with different patterns on the top floors, and darker brick, siding and garage doors on the first floors. Rents would be $3,500 a month.
There would also be a large clubhouse with a pool, hot tub, grilling stations, fitness center, yoga room, lounge, conference rooms, kitchen and pet spa and dog run included for residents to use.
“They added a tot lot in that area,” Vickerman said.
The site would have an additional 79 parking spread throughout the area. Access to the site would be from 105th Avenue and from Ranchview Lane.
The development would have nightly garbage and recycling collection. “The intent is that because there will be daily pick up, people will be able to just take the containers they have in their house and just put them outside,” Vickerman said. “We did add a condition that those be in containers so we don’t just have bags sitting outside.”
Councilor Karen Jaeger asked why garbage would need to be picked up every day. “That’s a service that they’re providing to their residents,” Vickerman said. “That is something that is happening more often. It seems to be popular as an option for people.”
The applicant, Ned Dodington with Greystar Development, said the valet garbage service will operate five nights per week, Monday through Friday. “The contractor will make rounds through the community,” he said. “If the resident has garbage to put out that night, they place the container out on their patio or front porch and the service comes by and picks it up. They take the refuse to a central location that is also on our property on the eastern side. The residents will each be provided their own container, one for garbage one for recycling. These containers are the size, typically, of your kitchen garbage can.”
