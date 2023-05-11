Remembering law enforcement’s fallen heroes
Buy Now

(Photo by Jeffrey Hage)

The seven law enforcement members from Wright County who died in the line of duty are remembered on a wall outside a deputy training room at the Wright County Law Enforcement Center in Buffalo.

On the night of Nov. 23, 1922, South Have Town Marshal Rudolph Maurer encountered a group of men along the railroad tracks.

The group wasn’t unknown to the Marshal.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments