Republic Recycling will be updating their recycling routes and emptying recycling carts for all Albertville residents on the same day effective Thursday, March 31.

Currently recycling is emptied based on the resident’s location East or West of County Road 19. There will be no change to the east side of County Road 19 residents (blue-week calendar schedule).

Residents west of County Road 19 are currently the gray-week recycling schedule. These residents will change to the blue-week schedule to match the residents located East of County Road 19.

Residents on the current gray-week schedule (west of County Road 19) will have their recycling cart emptied March 24 and then again March 31.

The entire city of Albertville will then have recycling emptied every other Thursday starting Thursday, April 14.

Tags

Load comments