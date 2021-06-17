Thousands of people made their way to Mississippi Point Park over the weekend, June 11 and 12 for Champlin’s annual Father Hennepin Festival. With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling last year’s event, the enthusiasm and excitement from guests were palpable.

Parks and facilities manager Charlie Lehn said throughout the weekend, he saw the most people ever at the carnival, playing games and eating food from various vendors.

He also mentioned that there was a record turnout of people for the Friday evening band, Good For Gary, at around 750. Then on Saturday night, Lehn said around 1,400 people came to listen to the Fabulous Armadillos, the largest crowd ever for a Father Hennepin event.

“People were really happy to be outside and enjoying themselves,” Lehn said.

Lehn added that the city expects next year’s festival to include the parade again, which was omitted this year due to a lack of public safety personnel.

