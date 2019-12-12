Team building, anti-bullying and addressing right and wrong behavior all while having fun? That is one local nonprofit’s philosophy.
Project My Neighborhood raises funds and awareness for bullying prevention. The group hosts events, including Blaster Battles. Their most popular event type, “Blaster Battles,” uses toy blasters with foam darts along with paintball bunkers (inflatables) in a designated family-friendly environment for a series of games — like tag, capture the flag, and dart twister — that promote outreach, inclusion, team building, health, and wellness.
Project My Neighborhood put on an event last month at the Maple Grove Sports Dome, sponsored by Maple Grove Parks and Recreation.
The Pop-up Rec Fest event was free. According to Project My Neighborhood co-founder Matt Nelson, there were a total of 405 participants who walked in the doors and 267 registered for the blaster battle.
Attendees needed to sign waivers and also needed eye protection. Participants were encouraged to bring their own blaster but to leave the ammo at home. Project My Neighborhood provided the ammo for everyone. There were also blasters available to borrow for the event.
BEGINNINGS
Nelson said the Project My Neighborhood events started at a local church between himself and Brittney Nelson back in 2016. They are also Maple Grove residents.
“We saw an opportunity to send a great message as we were received well by the kids,” Nelson said. “Our events have been growing since.”
The nonprofit’s mission is to create leaders who demonstrate core values — outreach, inclusion, team building, health, and wellness — during the events ... in their community, and beyond.
“This particular event Pop-Up Rec Fest was the second annual event,” Nelson said. “This was the brainchild of Chris Morrow from Maple Grove Parks and Rec. It is interesting that this came together as it is a telling story of our experience. When we started ‘Nerf’ was easy/fun for all and we had no idea that so many people would be against Nerf games due to high school age misconduct.”
Nelson continued that the group would try to advocate how the games are family friendly, enclosed and safe but it was initially tough. “Our success came by just having the right people observe or play in our games,” he said. “Once we asked to rent space from Maple Grove Parks and Rec and was told that Nerf was not allowed in the city limits to one day being invited to last year’s Pop Up Rec Fest. We were there with a few other vendors but we were the hit. We had just under 200 last year and grew it to 400 this year.”
Additionally, Project My Neighborhood had an event as part of Maple Grove Days this year that had around 200 kids participate.
Next year for Maple Grove Days, with the help of the Maple Grove Community Organization and Parks and Rec and other groups, Nelson will try a world’s largest water fight on the new Fernbrook Turf fields.
“We do plan to have a third annual Pop-Up Rec Fest next year and plan to expand further,” he added.
EVENTS
Nelson and Project My Neighborhood has hosted a bunch of events around the Twin Cities area.
“This year we started putting on events with various festivals similar to Maple Grove Days,” he said. “We also do really large events that can only be in certain locations for parking and space reasons. West St. Paul Dome, HealthEast Sports Center in Woodbury, National Sports Center in Blaine and the University of Minnesota Fieldhouse. We continue to put on more.”
The event at this past Maple Grove Days went great, according to Nelson. He believed there was a 50-50 split of new attendees with reoccurring attendees.
“One thing we do is make sure we provide enough equipment, this includes the darts and even blasters in the event others don’t have them,” he said. “We probably used close to 150 of our loaners last event.”
Nelson said the games varied in difficulty designed that whether it is 20 vs. 20 or 100 vs. 100 player the games are difficult enough to continue for a while or until the teams work together.
“Our events typically have a good message and right vs. wrong behavior that we reinforce,” he said. “But with 200-plus we have to keep the talking down as the kids get restless. A lot of the magic is in adjusting the message and the game just enough to keep everyone’s attention. Typically this result is kids vs. adults. It depends on the area but sometimes the parents like to play in our games. Each area is different but the kids really love it and the parents too. Fortunately, Maple Grove seems to be a great area where the parents like to play.”
Project My Neighborhood has two other events coming up. Saturday, Dec. 14, there will be the 2019 Toys for Tots Blaster Battle at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Bring a toy to donate. The other event is at the University of Minnesota Fieldhouse on its new turf event Jan. 25.
To register and learn more, visit projectmyneighborhood.org or the Facebook page Project My Neighborhood. Registration is at projectmyneighborhood.eventbrite.com
“Best things about blaster battles is anyone can play,” Nelson said.
