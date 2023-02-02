Radon is the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer and it could be in area homes

(Photo courtesy of Wright County)

Test your home for radon, an odorless and colorless gas. Wright County offers radon testing kits for sale at its government center building.

At the Jan. 26 St. Michael City Council meeting, Gavin Woodland of Wright County Health and Human Services and Public Health, discussed radon awareness. Radon is a colorless and odorless gas found in soil that moves from the soil into homes.

“It is the result of the decay of two metals in the soil, particularly uranium and radium. It is a radioactive gas, so as a result, there are health concerns that come from exposure to radioactive gas,” Woodland said.

