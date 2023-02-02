Radon is the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer and it could be in area homes

At the Jan. 26 St. Michael City Council meeting, Gavin Woodland of Wright County Health and Human Services and Public Health, discussed radon awareness. Radon is a colorless and odorless gas found in soil that moves from the soil into homes.
“It is the result of the decay of two metals in the soil, particularly uranium and radium. It is a radioactive gas, so as a result, there are health concerns that come from exposure to radioactive gas,” Woodland said.
Radon is common in Minnesota and is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. In fact, Minnesota’s radon levels are more than three times higher than the United States’ radon level.
Wright County is currently promoting radon testing to all the cities and townships within the county. One of the main reasons Wright County is encouraging the use of radon kits right now is because radon levels in homes are worse during the winter months. As a result, the winter is the best time to use a testing kit, since this is when the amount of gas in homes is the highest.
“During the winter months, all that natural gas that is in the soil can’t escape through the air as it would in the spring, summer, and fall when the ground has thawed out. So as a result, it gets pulled into your home,” Woodland said.
There are two different types of radon testing kits, short-term and long-term kits. Short-term kits take three to seven days while long-term kits take 60 to 90 days to get results back. Wright County is selling short-term radon testing kits in the Health and Human Services Department at the Wright County Government Center.
Wright County sells the kits for a discounted price of $5 for Wright County residents. Another way to get a short-term radon testing kit is by going to Mn.radon.com and purchasing one through the state for $12.95.
Some hardware stores have them as well. When people test the Radon levels in their house for the first time, if the picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L) number is higher than two, they should do another radon test.
If a test is under two, they should retest the radon levels in the house in the next two to five years. If the pCi/L level is between two to eight, people can do either a short-term or long-term test for a second radon test.
If the pCi/L number is eight or greater, another short-term test should be done. Since eight or greater is an extremely high pCi/L level, anyone with that high of a number should do a short-term test because a high number like that could pose extreme danger to the health of the residents. They should get a mitigation system installed as soon as possible.
When using radon tests after the first one, a pCi/L level between two to four means residents should consider having a radon mitigation system installed. If this number is four or greater, a mitigation system should be installed into a home.
As with the first radon test, if the number is under two, a person’s health shouldn’t be at risk.
“For those of you that have newer builds, I believe starting 2009 or later, passive mitigation systems are required in all of the builds,” Woodland said. “A passive system means all the piping that was put in the place.”
He continued, “basically that’s capturing the radon gas via natural airflow, and it’s going to funnel it outside of your house as quickly as possible.”
These passive mitigation systems don’t include exhaust fans. If someone has a home with a passive mitigation system and is still experiencing a high pCi/L number, they can have an exhaust fan installed to decrease these radon levels.
Council members thanked Woodland for spreading the word about radon awareness.
“This is good information for someone looking to buy a house in the very near future, so that’s especially applicable for me,” said City Councilor Ryan Gleason.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.