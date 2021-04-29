On Sunday night, April 25, roughly 60 to 100 people showed up to protest outside former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s Champlin residence.
According to Champlin police chief Ty Schmidt, the department was tipped off 10 minutes before the protest from Hennepin County dispatchers of a disturbance with a squad car and protesters in Brooklyn Center, and that the group planned to stop at Potter’s property in Champlin.
Schmidt said the protesters stayed in Champlin for just less than an hour and then returned to Brooklyn Center. No arrests were made and no damage was sustained to the property, but Schmidt added that the protesters were loud and disruptive in the neighborhood.
Had this protest Sunday evening not happened, Schmidt said the department most likely would have taken down the fencing around Potter’s home sometime this week, but now he said they will keeping the perimeter up indefinitely.
We reached out to Black Lives Matter St. Paul, who recorded a live video of the protest, for a comment and did not hear back by press time.
