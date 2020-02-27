It’s that time of year, when high schoolers begin looking for that perfect prom dress. There are a variety of colors and styles of dresses to choose from.
While this can be an exciting time for teens, many cannot afford some of the high price tags that come with, not only purchasing a new dress, but for the meal, hair appointment, flowers and tickets for the prom. A 2015 survey by Visa showed prom can cost as much as $919 per teen.
This is where Project Prom can step in. Since 2007, Project Prom has given away more than 3,000 dresses in New York and Minnesota. Project Prom collects donations of new and gently used prom and bridesmaid dresses year-round at six Minnesota locations.
“Every young woman who wants to attend prom should be able to go, which is why we eliminate the cost of the dress” said Jeni Asaba, Project Prom founder. “But Project Prom is much more than the dress alone. Our mission is to empower young women — to help every girl feel comfortable being the beautiful person they are.”
For the fourth year in a row, Project Prom will be coming to the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove from March 12 to 15 and March 20. This year there are more than 3,000 dresses of all colors, sizes and styles to choose from.
“We couldn’t be more grateful to The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes for being so supportive over the last few years,” Asaba said. “Thanks to their generosity, young women will once again have the opportunity to come look through our huge selection of dresses and take one home for free.”
Registration is now open for Project Prom. Girls can select their preferred appointment day and time. Everyone must have an appointment to attend. Girls are encouraged to register early, as spots fill up fast. There are no income requirements to attend Project Prom. Any young woman who’s attending prom, and would benefit from a free dress, is welcome. The event is also LGBTQ+ friendly.
Asaba added, “Girls can sign up all the way up until the event starts, though time slots are filling up fast. You can see all of the open appointment times at projectpromtwincities.youcanbook.me.”
For the second year, Project Prom is supporting A Night to Remember Prom. This is a free prom event for students with special needs, ages 15 to 24 years, living in the St. Michael/Albertville area. “The evening includes a free corsage or boutonniere, transportation, hair styling and makeup and a tuxedo or prom dress,” Asaba said. “This will be the second year the young women who attend the prom get their dresses March 21 and 22 at Project Prom.”
According to Asaba, Project Prom is only possible because of the generosity of the communities that continue to support the young women who attend. “If anyone wants to contribute, but doesn’t have a dress, they’re encouraged to do so at donorbox.org/project-prom-2020,” she said. “Thank you to all donors. You truly are helping make prom dreams come true for local teens.”
It also takes hundreds of volunteer hours to run the event. People can also help volunteer during the event. Visit projectprom.us and scroll down the homepage to find the sign up button.
There is also still time to donate a dress for the event. Asaba said there drop-off sites collect dresses all year. “So any time they’re open, they’ll take a dress donation,” she added. The donation sites, along with the times they’re open can all be found at projectprom.us/donation-sites
To learn more about Project Prom, visit projectprom.us.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.