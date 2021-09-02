Imagine your house full of school supplies, enough to fulfill the school supply lists of over 450 students in the Wright County area who might have not been able to afford supplies otherwise for the start of the school year. STMA School Board member and mom Hollee Saville, co-founder of Project Pencils, has that house and knows, along with her other co-founder Brandy Vollbrecht the lives they have touched by starting the grass roots non-profit Project Pencils in 2018.
The organization allows for those in need to sign up through their website to anonymously have their school supplies bought and paid for. Those who wish to “adopt” a student and their full school list can do so by going to Project Pencil’s website and joining the groups Facebook page. There they may adopt student(s) as Saville posts each specific child’s school list on the Facebook page. They also look for donated supplies year round that may also be distributed.
Distribution of the supplies and packing of backpacks happened at Saville’s home Aug. 12 and the 14. Over 20 volunteers helped to pack supplies. Three pallets full of back packs were donated by the Buffalo Walmart. Waterbottles were supplied to each student even if no water bottles were on their lists in response to students not being able to use drinking fountains at schools last school year due to COVID-19. All students also received two notes of encouragement in their backpacks
“There is just so much love put into the backpacks and bags with school supplies. And it is just so cool,” Saville said. “All the volunteers put so much time and they are so generous with their donations and setting everything up.”
Over 1,000 students have been helped since the organization started in 2016. In the last couple of years they have helped around 325 students per year. This school year the number has jumped to over 450, reaching at least one student in all 46 schools in Wright County.
“The smiles on the kids faces, they light up and it’s just so cool to see,” Saville said. “Then you have some parents who are in tears or choked up. You then cant help but get choked up.”
Saville then went on to share that families who received the supplies have written thank you letters. One of them stating: “Thank you for showing my kids such generosity and teaching them there is such kind people in the world who care about others.”
Volunteers and donors of all ages helped Project Pencil. Saville even stated that some donors go out of their way to multiple stores to truly get what the students they have “adopted” need.
“We want people who desperately need our help, know that we want to help them and that there is loving people who care and who want to make sure their students can start school with a smile on their faces,” Saville said.
Those who need assistance for their students school supplies can apply through a form on their website from June 1- July 31. Project Pencils has even expanded to helping students through schools with winter gear.
Saville’s passion for helping students in need truly started in 2016 with a non-profit she started called School Supplies USA. Saville had started the group with the goal to cover students unique supply lists so they had everything they needed to start the school year off right.
“Your income should not determine your success in school,” she said. “These kids should not have to struggle in school or worry about not having enough pencils to take notes or carry their school supplies in a plastic bag.”
Not wishing to limit the project to just the STMA area when Vollbrecht, a social worker for the county, officially joined the team as co-founder in 2018, they named the organization Project Pencils.
“It’s so cool to see my house full of school supplies from Top to bottom. And my garage, And how people come together and are just so excited to help.” Saville said. “Brandy and I are just so grateful for everyone’s help.”
The organization is looking for a commercial storage unit facility that would be willing to donate a unit to possibly move some of the operation out of her house.
Saville also encourages anyone who wants to start an organization like Project Pencil in their area to reach out to her. She has made templates and helpful guides for those looking to also touch a school district or even just one school. Her hope is that it spreads to other areas and others can see the generosity of those in their community.
“Every person who covers someones school supplies, that makes a world of difference to that kid, to that family,” Saville said, voice breaking. “So, I’m so thankful to everyone’s generosity. It’s been amazing.”
