Project Libre to bring 500 employees to Maple Grove

(Graphic courtesy of the city of Maple Grove)

The Maple Grove City Council approved the concept and development plans for Project Libre at its April 3 meeting. Shown is the front side of the building, which will face Interstate 694. This business is anticipated to bring 500 new employees to the city.

At its April 3 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved the concept and development plans for the proposed Project Libre business development.

The development is anticipated to bring around 500 employees to the city, making it a top five largest employer in Maple Grove.

