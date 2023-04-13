Project Libre to bring 500 employees to Maple Grove

At its April 3 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved the concept and development plans for the proposed Project Libre business development.
The development is anticipated to bring around 500 employees to the city, making it a top five largest employer in Maple Grove.
The project would be located northwest of the junction of Highway 169 and Interstate 694 on developed land.
Community and Economic Development Director Joe Hogeboom said the proposed development would include a 248,000-square-foot building for a single tenant and be two stories. “The site would be used for office primarily, as well as research and development and warehousing,” he said.
As of now, the specific tenant’s identity has not been made public.
The plans show 497 parking spaces, which meets city requirements.
“One of the neat things about the project is the developer has offered to put in some electronic vehicle charging stations,” Hogeboom said. “We are happy to see that.”
Access to the site will come via a new east-wide roadway on the northern portion of the site. This is part of the master plan for the area. The road will currently be called 73rd Place North, and will eventually connect with future developments to the west and to Revere Lane.
The building is proposed to have an exterior of smooth-painted precast, glazing and a brick front facade. The front facade would feature a two-story office.
Hogeboom said the development is proposed to have 360 trips occurring in the peak morning hours and 322 trips during the peak afternoon hours.
There is a wetland area on the northeast portion of the site, which will be maintained as part of the development.
“If you have driven on the highway in the last week ... you will have noticed a lot of the trees have been cleared,” he said.
“The developer did provide a tree inventory to us that shows a vast majority of these trees were cottonwood trees and boxelder trees. So definitely not something that were really valuable to save. The trees that were removed were to accommodate where the building is going to be built.”
He added part of the reason the trees were removed early was because that in early spring a certain type of bat likes to mate and nest in the trees.
“We didn’t want to disturb them,” Hogeboom. “That is why the trees were removed before they got there.”
The council was able to ask questions and express their thoughts on Project Libre.
Councilor Rachelle Johnson asked if the 500 jobs would be new jobs to the city or relocated from another part of the city. Hogeboom said they would be new jobs.
“And do you know the nature of those jobs?” Johnson asked. “Are they going to be like shift work or are there going to be 500 people coming and going at the same time every single day?”
Hogeboom said there would be some shift work with staggering shift times and also those employees working a 9 to 5 type schedule. “We do feel that once things start to come together with the new roads in this area, we think it will work.”
Councilor Kristy Barnett asked if the developer would be asking for tax increment financing for the project. Hogeboom stated that it was “a likely request.”
“How do we approach the TIF thinking in a remote or partial remote world?” Barnett asked. Hogeboom said part of TIF is job production. “We would have to work with our public financing consultant to try and put some metrics around that,” he said.
The developer Matt Rauenhorst, with Opus Development, said they would be applying for tax increment financing.
Councilor Kristy Janigo asked if there was a plan to make sure any trees in the parking lot island areas would survive and if there were any plans for evergreens, as they provide coverage all year.
Jay Furniea, with Opus, said they were open to mixing up the trees. He added the parking lot islands would be larger to help those trees survive.
“I think the building looks beautiful,” Barnett added at the end of the discussion. “I think the additional jobs would be fantastic.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.