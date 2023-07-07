Produce a plenty in Osseo

(File photo by Alicia Miller)

The Osseo Farmers Market is back for the season starting Tuesday, July 11.

 Alicia Miller

Tuesday afternoons and evenings will be the place to be in Osseo. Starting July 11, the Osseo Farmers Market will be open.

Check out vendors offering their goods on Fifth Street NE on the north side of Boerboom Park between Central Avenue and First Avenue NE.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments