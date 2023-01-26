The case proceedings for Brandon Gardas, of St. Michael, are now suspended.
Last June, Gardas was involved in a 45-hour standoff with law enforcement. The standoff ended after law enforcement entered his home by force.
Gardas was charged last June in Wright County District Court with two charges of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, two charges of first-degree assault for use of deadly force against a police officer, one charge of felony possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, a felony charge for making violent threats and two drug charges.
A hearing scheduled for Jan. 13 was canceled, as a matter of Gardas’ competency was questioned.
Court documents filed that day in Wright County court show findings of fact and conclusions of law and order regarding competency.
The documents show that Gardas was ordered to undergo an evaluation to assess his competency. Dr. Megan Paris, of Regional Psychological Services reviewed the defendant’s records and attempted to interview him. “Dr. Paris opined that [Gardas] lacks the ability to rationally consult with counsel and lacks the ability to understand the proceedings or participate in the defense due to ongoing symptoms of mental illness,” the court document stated.
The state filed an objection to these findings. A second, independent examination was conducted on Gardas’ competency. The doctor was unable to make a determination if he was competent.
The court documents went on to state that on Jan. 13 the state withdrew its objection to Paris’ report.
Because of these findings, the proceedings in the case are currently suspended until Gardas is competent enough to stand trial.
A hearing to review Gardas’ competence is scheduled for April 26.
