The results are in from the 2022 General Election. Find out how the races turned out in area cities and the school district, and at the state and national levels.
City results
In the city of Champlin, the race for mayor saw current city councilor Ryan Sabas win with 5,818 votes (54.61%). Challengers Kristin Elizondo received 3,645 votes (34.22%) and Megan Anne Jorgenson received 1,145 votes (10.75%). There were 45 write-in votes. In Ward 1, incumbent Jessica Tesdall received 1,708 votes (79.22%). Challenger P Voss received 437 votes (20.27%). There were 11 write-in votes. In Ward 2, incumbent Tom Moe received 1,631 votes (63.24%). Challenger Deborah McLellan LaDue received 935 votes (36.25%). There were 13 write-in votes.
The city of Dayton saw current Mayor Dennis Fisher reelected with 2,048 votes (50.18%). Challenger, current city councilor Julie Gustafson, received 2,023 votes (49.57%). The top vote-getters for the two council seats were incumbent David Fashant with 1,746 votes (27.87%) and incumbent Scott Salonek with 1,652 votes (26.37%). Darren Brown received 1,433 votes (22.87%) and Ryan Maltzen received 1,407 votes (22.46%).
In the race for the special election City Council seat, Matt Trost received the most votes with 2,008 votes (59.11%). Dave Pikal received 1,369 votes (40.30%). There were 20 write-in votes.
In the Maple Grove race, Mayor Mark Steffenson ran unopposed and received 24,535 votes (98.45%). The top two vote-getters for the two council seats were Kristy Janigo with 12,195 votes (24.55%) and Rachelle Johnson with 11,103 votes (22.35%). Incumbent Karen Jaeger received 9,505 votes (19.13%), Samba Fall received 5,767 votes (11.61%), James Robbins received 4,747 votes (9.56%), Travis Mitchell received 4,037 votes (8.13%) and Loren Junes received 2,148 votes (4.32%).
The Maple Grove city ballot question, asking if the city would impose a sales and use tax of 0.50% to help pay for renovations and expansion of the Maple Grove Community Center, passed with 18,739 “yes” votes (55.44%). There were 15,060 “no” votes (44.56%).
In the city of Osseo, incumbent Mayor Duane Poppe received 656 votes (59.96%). Challenger, current City Councilor Alicia Vickerman, received 437 votes (39.76%). Voters were asked to choose two council members. Incumbent Juliana Hultstrom received 648 votes (49.39%) and Mark Schulz received 631 votes (48.09%). There were 33 write-in votes.
School board
Voters in the Osseo Area School District have approved both referendum questions.
Question 1 received 31,792“yes” votes (54.42%) and 26,624 “no” votes 45.58%. This question was an operational levy to continue day-to-day learning operations and enhance individualized learning, academic interventions, scholar mental health needs and other critical classroom supports.
Question 2 received 27,894 “yes” votes (50.21%) and 27,665 “no” votes (49.79%). This question was a technology levy to continue classroom learning technology, infrastructure systems and support staff. It will additionally prioritize school safety and security, tools for all scholars and digital-learning spaces.
Voters were also asked to pick three members for the School Board. Top vote-getters were incumbent Thomas Brooks with 22,937 votes (19.78%), incumbent Tanya Simons with 22,888 votes (19.74%) and Sarah Mitchell with 21,873 votes (18.86%).
Incumbent Kelsey Dawson Walton received 19,754 votes (17.04%), LaDawn Severin received 14,141 votes (12.20%) and Melody Brinkley received 13,890 votes (11.98%). There were 469 write-in votes.
County
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s unofficial results, Mary Moriarty received approximately 58% of the vote in the race for Hennepin County Attorney. Her opponent, Martha Holton Dimick, received approximately 42% of the vote.
Mike Freeman, the current Hennepin County Attorney, did not run for reelection. He announced he is stepping down after 24 years in the role, his terms running from 1991-1998 and 2006-2022. The county attorney term lasts four years.
In the race for Hennepin County Sheriff, Dawanna Witt received approximately 64% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State. Her challenger, Joseph Banks, received approximately 35%.
Major Witt said in a news release, “With crime on the minds of so many Hennepin County residents, I believe my experience and message of focusing on safer communities and reform resonated. I am committed to leading the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) with experience, transparency, and compassion. As your next Sheriff, together we will build a safer and more equitable Hennepin County – a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
State legislature
The House District 34A seat was won by Danny Nadeau (R) with 11,339 votes (53.36%). Challenger Brian Raines (DFL) received 9,903 votes (46.60%).
In the House District 34B race, Melissa Hortman (DFL) won with 10,469 votes (62.48%). Challenger Scott Simmons received 6,268 votes (37.41%).
In the race for House District 37A, Kristin Robbins (R) received the most votes with 12,637, (56.11%). Challenger Caitlin Cahill (DFL) received 9,872 votes (43.83%).
The House District 37B saw Kristin Bahner (DFL) winning with 12,293 votes (55.61%). Challenger John Bristol (R) received 9,802 votes (44.34%).
Democrat Michael Nelson, who ran unopposed for the House District 38A seat. He received 8,627 votes (95.65%).
In the House District 42A race, Ned Carroll (DFL) won with 12,018 votes (58.30%). Challenger Kathy Burkett (R) received 8,587 votes (41.66%).
In the Senate District 34 race, John Hoffman (DFL) received the most votes with 20,925 (54.87%). Challenger Karen Attia (R) received 17,181 votes (45.05%).
The Senate District 37 seat was won was by Warren Limmer (R), who received the most votes with 24,463 (54.88%). Challenger Farhio Khalif (DFL) received 20,077 votes (45.04%).
In Senate District 38, Democrat Susan Pha defeated Republican Brad Kohler and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mary O’Connor. Pha received 14,116 votes (63.91%). Kohler received 6,337 votes (28.69%), while O’Connor trailed with 1,602 votes (7.25%).
In the Senate District 42 race, Bonnie Westlin (DFL) received the most votes with 23,752 (57.70%). Challenger Paul Hillen (R) received 17,395 votes (42.26%).
US Congress
The race for the 3rd Congressional District was won by incumbent Dean Phillips (DFL). He received 198,882 votes (59.56%). Challenger Tom Weiler (R) received 134,795 votes (40.37%). There were 241 write-in votes.
