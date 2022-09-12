At the 2021 Medina Celebration day the Hamel Fire Department gave families rides on one of the fire trucks. Driving the fire truck was Chief Jeff Ruchti and riding shot gun was Assistant Chief Mario Fabrizio. This year local fire departments and Medina Public works and police will again be at the event with equipment that guests can tour.
At the 2021 Medina Celebration day the Hamel Fire Department gave families rides on one of the fire trucks. Driving the fire truck was Chief Jeff Ruchti and riding shot gun was Assistant Chief Mario Fabrizio. This year local fire departments and Medina Public works and police will again be at the event with equipment that guests can tour.
(Photo courtesy of Teddy Bear Band)
This year the Teddy Bear Band will perform from 5-5:45 p.m. and 6:15-7 p.m.
Medina Celebration Day is creeping closer as summer starts changing into fall and kids go back to school. From 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 17, located at Hamel Legion Park, 3200 Mill Street, join in on the fun.
“We are excitedly planning crafts and carnival games with prizes for the youth - and the Wayzata High School Volunteer Club will be assisting at the event,” Administrative Assistant Nicole Jacobson said.
Events and scheduling is as follows:
Business Expo
To support local businesses, the Business Expo will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will be offering a variety of activities, giveaways and have items to purchase. There will be food and drinks to purchase, Cash sales only.
The Business Expo will also offer a game of Bingo. Bring cash to purchase Bingo cards. Bingo will be hosted by Wayzata Youth Hockey Association.
Free family activities
From 4 to 8 p.m., there will be free activities for the entire family. Some of the activities include Rock climb and slide inflatable, toddler Mickey bounce house, youth games and prizes, glitter tattoos, face painting, pumpkin decorating, barrel train rides, lawn games and antique fire truck.
Wayzata High School Volunteer Club will be assisting at the event with the carnival games and planned crafts.
The local fire departments and Medina public works and police will be at the event with equipment available for touring.
Musical entertainment
Teddy Bear Band will provide children’s entertainment and music for the event from 5-5:45 p.m. and 6:15-7 p.m.. To learn more visit teddybearband.com.
Fireworks
At 8 p.m., a fireworks display will end the night “to celebrate our wonderful community,” Jacobson said.
The fireworks will be provided by donations from businesses, organizations and members of the community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.