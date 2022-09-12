Medina Celebration Day is creeping closer as summer starts changing into fall and kids go back to school. From 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 17, located at Hamel Legion Park, 3200 Mill Street, join in on the fun.

“We are excitedly planning crafts and carnival games with prizes for the youth - and the Wayzata High School Volunteer Club will be assisting at the event,” Administrative Assistant Nicole Jacobson said.

